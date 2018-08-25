REQUEST FOR CONSULTING SERVICES TICONDEROGA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK In accordance with the procedures for selection of an engineering consultant set forth in FAA Advisory circular 150/5100-14E and the policies and procedures of the Town of Ticonderoga, notice is hereby given that qualification packages are invited from professional engineering firms and individuals to render Consulting Engineering Services, for the Town of Ticonderoga at Ticonderoga Municipal Airport, for: General Airport Consultant Qualification packages will be accepted by the Town of Ticonderoga until September 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. Joseph Giordano, Supervisor Town of Ticonderoga132 Montcalm Street Ticonderoga, NY 12883Attn: General Airport Consultant-RFQ The full request for qualifications document can be obtained from the town by contacting the town clerks office (518) 585-6677 or townclerk@townof ticonderoga.org.TT-08/25/2018-1TC-193962|