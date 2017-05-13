REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TOWN OF SCHROON ESSEX COUNTY, NYServices- Construction of the Outdoor Ice Rink Roof and Concrete FloorThe Town of Schroon is looking for a qualified firm or firms to assist in the construction of the Outdoor Ice Rink Roof and Concrete Floor at the Fairfield and Leland Ave Sports Hub. The Town of Schroon strongly encourages minority and/or woman owned businesses to respond. Funding for this project comes in part through an Environmental Protection Fund grant administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP). Under Article 15A, Executive Law, the State of New York is committed to providing Minority and Women Owned Business (MWBE) equal opportunity to participate in government contracts. The following goals have been set for this project: 30% MWBE, with 13% MBE and 17% WBE. The successful bidder may be required to furnish reports showing the participation of various business enterprises of subcontractors and suppliers on the contract. Proposals will be received not later then 2PM on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at which time the proposals will be opened and recorded as received. Evaluation of proposals will not take place at that time. Award consideration will be made no later than 60 days from the date the proposals are opened. Copies of the Request for Proposal including specifications are available at the Town Clerks Office, Town of Schroon, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, NY Mon-Fri 10 AM to 2 PM. Proposals must be returned to the Town of Schroon clearly marked OUTDOOR RINK RESPONSE. The contract will be awarded to the responsible bidder whose proposal is within the competitive price range and determined to be the most advantageous to the Schroon Ice Rink facility.Patricia SavarieTown of SchroonTown ClerkTT-05/13/2017-1TC-151306|