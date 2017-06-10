REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL SNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on June 28, 2017 for the LaChute River Trail Study in the Town of Ticonderoga.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL LACHUTE RIVER TRAIL STUDY clearly on the outside of the envelope.Dated: June 5, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-06/10/2017-1TC-154575|