REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALThe Town of Ticonderoga is accepting requests for proposals for the care and custody of seized or found domesticated dogs. Facility must provide sustenance an shelter per NYS Agriculture and Markets Law. The RFP must be received in the Town Clerks office at 132 Montcalm St., PO Box 471, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 by 2:00 p.m. December 11, 2017.The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals/bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the proposals/bids which is considered by the Town to be merely irregular, immaterial or unsubstantial.TT-11/25/2017-1TC-169397|