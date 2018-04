REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL LIGHTING UPGRADES Schroon Lake Central School District is seeking proposals for lighting upgrades. Proposal information can be obtained on the school website, schroonschool.org or by contacting Danielle Fosella, Business Manager. Any site visits will need to be coordinated in advance with the Business Manager at 518-532-7164 ext. 3398. Proposals are due by May 4, 2018 TT-04/21/2018-1TC-182531|