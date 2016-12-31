REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until

2:00 P.M. on January 4, 2017 for a Physical Therapist.

Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, CPA, Government Center, 7551 Court St., Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518-873-3332. Specifications are also available on the website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL PHYSICAL THERAPIST clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: December 21, 2016

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332

TT-12/31/2016-1TC-140030|