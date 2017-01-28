REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until

2:00 P.M. on February 10, 2017 for Retiree Drug Subsidy (RDS) Reopening Services.

Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, CPA, Government Center, 7551 Court St., Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518-873-3332. Specifications are also available on the website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL RDS REOPENING SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: January 23, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332

