REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on March 22, 2017 for Information System Integration and Configuration Services for Citrix XenDesktop Software.

Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL CITRIX IT CONSULTING SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: March 2, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-03/11/2017-1TC-145708|