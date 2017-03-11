REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on March 22, 2017 for Historical Record Preservation Services.
Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.
All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL HISTORICAL RECORD PRESERVATION clearly on the outside of the envelope.
Dated: March 1, 2017
Linda M. Wolf, CPA
Purchasing Agent
Essex County Government Center
Elizabethtown, New York 12932
(518) 873-3332
