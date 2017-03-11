REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on March 22, 2017 for Historical Record Preservation Services.

Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.

All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL HISTORICAL RECORD PRESERVATION clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: March 1, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-03/11/2017-1TC-145709|