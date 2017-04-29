REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed proposals until 2:00 P.M. on May 10, 2017 for a Qualified Radio Technician. Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, CPA, Government Center, 7551 Court St., Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518873-3332. Specifications are also available on the website at www.co.essex.ny.us. All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL RADIO TECHNICIAN clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: April 18, 2017 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332 TT-04/29/2017-1TC-149833|