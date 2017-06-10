REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on June 21, 2017 for a Speech Therapist.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL PH SPEECH THERAPIST clearly on the outside of the envelope.Dated: May 31, 2017 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-06/10/2017-1TC-154389|