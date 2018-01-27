REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on February 28, 2018 for Outpatient Alcohol and Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL OUTPATIENT ALCOHOL AND SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER TREATMENT SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope.Dated: January 22, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government CenterElizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-01/27/2018-1TC-174810|