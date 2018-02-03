REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Westport Central School is seeking requests for proposals for School Physician and School Tax Collector for the 2018-2019 school year: All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Westport Central School District Clerk by 12:00 PM on Friday, February 23, 2018. The sealed envelope must be clearly labeled School Physician Proposal or Tax Collector Proposal. The Westport Central School Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 962-8244 or visiting our website www.westportcs.org. VN-02/03/2018-1TC-175238|