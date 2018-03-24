REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed proposals until April 4, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. for Notification Delivery Network Services. Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL NOTIFICATION DELIVERY NETWORK SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope.Dated: March 16, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government CenterElizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-03/24/2018-1TC-179760|