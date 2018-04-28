REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed proposals at the Office of the Purchasing AgerJ:tuntil 2:00P.M. on May 2, 2018 for Abstract and Title Search Services. -Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, CPA, Government Center, 7551Court St., Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518-873-3332. Specifications are also available on the website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED PROPOSAL - ABSTRACTOR" clearly on the outside of the envelope.Dated: April 23, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County vernment CenterElizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332TT-04/28/2018-1TC-183374|