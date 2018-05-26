REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on June 13, 2018 for Surveying Services.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL DPW SALT SHED SURVEY clearly on the outside of the envelope. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.The following preferences apply to this solicitation: Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to participate in this New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) Water Quality Improvement Program (WQIP) funded project. The County, the recipient of the WQIP funds, is an equal opportunity employer. For more information on the requirements associated with WQIP funds, please see their website for a complete list of documents & requirements relevant to this project and necessary for all consultants & contractors under this project: www.dec.ny.gov/pubs/4774.htmlDated: May 21, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332 TT-05/26/2018-1TC-186056|