REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on April 5, 2017 for Gulf Brook and Beede Brook Restoration.

Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. This project is funded with a grant received by the Governors Office of Storm Recovery.

All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL GULF BROOK AND BEEDE BROOK RESTORATION clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: February 23, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-03/04/2017-1TC-145051|