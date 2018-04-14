REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS The Town of Moriah Town Board will be accepting Request For Qualifications (RFQs) for a Land Lease Agreement for Investment and Management of 175-site Bulwagga Bay Campground (with optional 100-site Village Campground). Specifications are on file at the Town Clerks Office at the Town Hall and may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at (518) 546-3341. RFQs will be accepted until 4:00pm on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.All RFQs received pursuant to this notice shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, clearly marked Land Lease Agreement for Investment and Management and addressed to the Town Clerk, 38 Park Place Suite 2, Port Henry, NY 12974. In addition to the proposal, the proposer shall submit executed non-collusion bid certificates signed by the proposer or one of its officers as required by the General Municipal Law Sec. 103d.The Town of Moriah Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals not to be considered in the best interest of the Town.Dated: April 3, 2018Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkTT-04/14-04/21/2018-2TC-182001|