ROWE CONSTRUCTION LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on June 22, 2018.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 18 Lakeview Drive, Rouses Point, New York 12979.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-06/30-08/04/2018-6TC-189569|