NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)

Name: S&L Fashion Boutique, LLC Articles of Organization filed with N.Y.S. Department of State, Division of Corporation on 10/03/16. Office Location: Clinton County. N.Y.S. Department of State shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: 1472 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

NC-01/14-02/18/2017-6TC-1411|