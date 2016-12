S & N Murray Properties, LLC, Arts of Org filed with SSNY on 11/30/16. Office Location: Clinton County, SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: The LLC, 32 Pine Ridge Dr., Morrisonville, NY 12962. Purpose: to engage in any lawful act.

NC-12/31-02/04/2017-6TC-140183|