NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST David Cheney; et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated March 21, 2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, New York on December 18, 2017 at 10:00AM, premises known as 19 Wayne Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Village of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of NY, Section 150.42 Block 3 Lot 13. Approximate amount of judgment $81,783.69 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# CV16-0110. John C. McDonald, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: October 13, 2017 49319TT-11/18-12/09/2017-4TC-168177|