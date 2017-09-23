SCHOOL TAX COLLECTORS NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Tax roll & warrant for the Schroon Lake Central School District have been received for collection of taxes 2017 therein levied.Taxes will be collected at the Glens Falls National Bank, Schroon Lake Branch only. Monday thru Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pmTaxes may be mailed to the Schroon Lake Central School . PO Box 338 Schroon Lake, N.Y. 12870 anytime before Nov. 3, 2017. Last date for collection is Nov. 3, 2017.There is no penalty on taxes paid by Sept. 30, 2017. Penalties on late payments start Oct. 1, 2017-Oct. 31, 2017 2%. Nov. 1, 2017 Nov. 3, 2017 3% after Nov. 3nd taxes are returned to the county office for relieved. No taxes will be accepted after that date at the school or bank.Mrs. Terri BearorTax collectorSchroon Lake Central School DistrictTT-10/7-10/28/2017-4TC-163726|