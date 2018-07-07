SCHROON LAKE CENTRAL SCHOOL will hold a public hearing on July 10, 2018 at 6:45 PM in the school auditorium on the use of Repair Reserve monies no to exceed $65,000 for security system improvements. TT-07/07/2018-1TC-190085|
