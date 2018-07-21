NOTICE OF FORMATION OF SCN Properties, LLC. Articles of Organization were filed with the Secretary of State on June 22, 2018. The office of the Company is to be located in Essex County. The Secretary of State is designated as agent of the Company upon whom process against it may be served. The address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC is P.O. Box 338, 14 Hand Avenue, Elizabethtown, New York. The purpose of the business of the Company is any lawful business.VN-07/21-08/25/2018-6TC-190816|