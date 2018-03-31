SEALED BIDS will be received as set forth in instructions to bidders until 10:30 a.m. on May 3, 2018 at the NYSDOT, Contract Management Bureau, 50 WOLF RD, 1ST FLOOR, SUITE 1CM, ALBANY, NY 12232 and will be publicly opened and read. Bids may also be submitted via the internet using Bid Express (www.bidx.com).A certified or cashier's check payable to the NYS Dept. of Transportation for the sum specified in the proposal or a bid bond, FORM CONR 391, representing 25% of the bid total, must accompany each bid. NYSDOT reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Electronic documents and Amendments are posted to www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-noticesContractor is responsible for ensuring that all Amendments are incorporated into its bid. To receive notification of Amendments via e-mail you must submit a request to be placed on the Planholders List at www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-planholder. Amendment may have been issued prior to your placement on the Planholders list.NYS Finance Law restricts communication with NYSDOT on procurements and contact can only be made with designated persons. Contact with non-designated persons or other involved Agencies will be considered a serious matter and may result in disqualification. Contact Robert Kitchen (518) 457-2124.Contracts with 0% Goals are generally single operation contracts, where sub-contracting is not expected, and may present direct bidding opportunities for Small Business Firms, including, but not limited to, D/W/MBEs.The Contractor must comply with the Regulation relative to non-discrimination in federally-assisted programs of the USDOT 49 CFR 21.Please call (518) 457-2124 if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the letting.BIDDERS SHOULD BE ADVISED THAT AWARD OF THESE CONTRACTS MAY BE CONTINGENT UPON THE PASSAGE OF A BUDGET APPROPRIATION BILL BY THE LEGISLATURE AND GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF NEW YORKReg. 01, Sam Zhou, Regional Director, 50 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12232 D263723, PIN 1810.15, F.A. Proj. ZS30-1810-153, Albany, Essex, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren & Washington Cos., 2018 Durable Pavement Markings on Various Routes.,Bid Deposit $400,000.00., NO PLANS.Goals: DBE 3%VN-03/31-04/07/2018-2TC-180472|