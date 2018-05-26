THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT is now accepting sealed bids for an approximately 12' x 30' Addition to the Back of the Firehouse. For more information about this project and to set up a time to go over any questions please contact Commissioner Jody Palmer at 518-570-6938. Sealed bids for this project must be received by Wednesday, June 13, 2018 and clearly marked "sealed bid for addition" on the outside of the envelope. Proof of insurance will be required. Crown Point Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids can bemailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928. Sealed bids will be opened at the beginning of the Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 commencing at 7:00 pm.TT-05/26/2018-1TC-186078|