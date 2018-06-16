SEALED BIDS will be received as set forth in instructions to bidders until 10:30 on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the NYSDOT, Contract Management Bureau, 50 Wolf Rd, 1st Floor, Suite 1CM, Albany, NY 12232 and will be publicly opened and read. Bids may also be submitted via the internet using www.bidx.com. A certified cashier's check payable to the NYSDOT for the sum specified in the proposal or a bid bond, form CONR 391, representing 25% of the bid total, must accompany each bid. NYSDOT reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Electronic documents and Amendments are posted to www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-notices. The Contractor is responsible for ensuring that all Amendments are incorporated into its bid. To receive notification of Amendments via e-mail you must submit a request to be placed on the Planholders List at www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-planholder. Amendments may have been issued prior to your placement on the Plan holders list.NYS Finance Law restricts communication with NYSDOT on procurements and contact can only be made with designated persons. Contact with non-designated persons or other involved Agencies will be considered a serious matter and may result in disqualification. Contact Robert Kitchen (518)457-2124. Contracts with 0% Goals are generally single operation contracts, where subcontracting is not expected, and may present direct bidding opportunities for Small Business Firms, including, but not limited to D/W/MBEs. The Contractor must comply with the Regulation relative to non-discrimination in federally-assisted programs of the USDOT 49 CFR 21. Please call (518)457-2124 if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the letting.Region 01: New York State Department of Transportation50 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY, 12232 D263762, PIN 181006, FA Proj Z001-1810-063 , Albany, Essex, Saratoga, Schenectady Cos., Traffic Signal Rebuild SFY 17 in the Cities of Albany & Cohoes, Towns of Colonie, Duanesburg, Elizabethtown, Halfmoon and Glenville., Bid Deposit: $75,000.00, Goals: DBE: 3.00%D263763, PIN 1EST01, FA Proj, Essex, Saratoga, Washington Cos., Empire State Trail - Signing and Striping., Bid Deposit: $75,000.00, Goals: MBE: 12.00%, WBE: 18.00%VN-06/16-06/23/2018-2TC-188062|