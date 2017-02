NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY. Name: SJC IMPORTS LLC. Articles of Organization filed with SSNY on 2/13/2017. Business Location: 7 Farmington Place, Queensbury, Warren County, NY 12804. SSNY designated as agent for service of process. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to the LLC. Term: Perpetual. Purpose: Any other lawful business purpose. Law Offices of William J. Nealon, III, 591 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY

NE/AJ-02/18-03/25/2017-6TC-144021|