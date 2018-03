PRELOAD, LLC IS SOLICITING MINORITY CONTRACTORS for the construction of a prestressed concrete tank in Ticonderoga, NY. Specs may be obtained from AES Northeast, PPLC at www.aesnortheast.com or (518)561-1598. If interested in bidding, please contact Rusty Spangler at 631-231-8100 or rspangler@preload.comTT-03/10/2018-1TC-178439|