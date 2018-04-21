NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION MANDATORY REFERENDUM TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT 60 MONTCALM STREETTICONDEROGA NY 12883Notice is hereby given that under the provisions of Town Law Section 176 (13) and section 179 a Special Election of qualified voters of the Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District will be held May, 1st 2018 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Ticonderoga Fire House at 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga NY 12883 for the purpose of voting on the adoption or rejection of the following resolution adopted by the Board of Fire Commissioners at a special meeting on April 11th, 2018:Be it resolved by Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ticonderoga Town/Village Fire District:Resolved first, that the Ticonderoga Town/Village Fire district will enter into an Installment Payment Contract for the Purchase of a 2018 Ferrara Engine, not to exceed $597,751. Resolved second, that the Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District is hereby authorized to expend from its Fire Apparatus Capital Reserve fund an amount not to exceed $150,000, to be used for the purchase of a 2018 Ferrara Engine.Resolved third, that it has been determined these resolutions are subject to the Provisions of Town Law sections 176 (13) and 179, and requires voter approval at a Special Election to be held on May 1th, 2018from 6:00 P.M. And 9:00 P.M;Resolved fourth that the Board authorized the Secretary to publish a notice containing this resolution in compliance with subdivision 4 of section 6-g of the General Municipal Law.Dated April 11th, 2018Lisa L. LaPannSecretary/TreasurerTiconderoga Town/ Village Joint Fire DistrictBoard of CommissionersTT-04/21/2018-1TC-182524|