PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, for the purpose a Permissive Referendum to discuss the purchase of a 2005 Kenworth Pumper. Public is Welcome to Attend.Sharon O'ConnorChairperson