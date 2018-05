NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING Please take notice the Westport Fire District of the Town of Westport County of Essex, New York, will be holding a special meeting to discuss the districts insurance policy on June 20, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. with regular meeting to follow at the Westport Town Hall located at 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport New York. Board of Fire Commissioners/s/ Robin E. CrandallSecretaryMay 17, 2018VN-05/26/2018-1TC-186123|