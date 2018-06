THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL MEETING of the Moriah Union Cemetery Association and the Moriah Town Board on June 14, 2018, 6 pm at the Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY. A representative from the New York State Cemetery Association will be present.All members are invited and encouraged to attend.VN/TT-06/02-06/09/2018-2TC-186421|