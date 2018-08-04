SPECIFICATIONS AND BID FORMS FOR FUEL & KEROSENE NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Putnam Central School District of Washington County, New York, in accordance with Section 103-d of the General Municipal Law hereby requests sealed bids for approximately 3500 gals. of #2 Fuel Oil and 2500 gals. of Kerosene to be supplied to the Putnam CSD.Bids will be received at the Putnam CSD, New York until 11:00 AM, August 22, 2018, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read. Copies of specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the same office by calling (518) 547-8266. The Putnam CSD reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Any bid submitted will be binding for 60 days subsequent to the date of the bid opening.By Order of: Putnam Central School DistrictKim M. Brown, District ClerkJuly 30, 2018TT-08/04/2018-1TC-192389|