IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUPCommunities Served: Towns of Ashland, Campton, Dorchester, Grton, Holderness, Lincoln, Plymouth, Rumney, Thornton, Warren, Waterville Valley, Wentworth and Woodstock, NH. Effective on or after December 31, 2017, WHDH on Basic/Starter TV channels 7 and 1204 will no longer be available.For a current channel lineup, visit Spectrum.net/programmingnotices.TT-12/9/2017-1TC-170502|