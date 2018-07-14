IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINE UP Communities Served: Towns of Altona, Bangor, Bombay, Brighton, Burke, Champlain, Chateaugay, Chazy, Constable, Crown Point, Ellenburg, Fort Covington, Franklin, Harrietstown, Malone, Moira, Mooers, Moriah, North Elba, Santa Clara, Schroon, St. Armand, Ticonderoga, Tupper Lake, Waverly, Westville; Villages of Brushton, Burke, Champlain, Chateaugay, Lake Placid, Malone, Port Henry, Rouses Point, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake NY.Effective on or after August 15, 2018, Spectrum Deportes on TV En Espaol, channels 441 and 951, will no longer be available on your Spectrum Lineup. You can view Spectrum Deportes programming on Sports Pass, channel 330.For a current channel lineup, visit www.Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programming notices.TT-07/14/2018-1TC-189248|