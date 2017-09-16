IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP Communities Served: Towns of Altona, Bangor, Bombay, Burke, Champlain, Chateaugay, Chazy, Constable, Ellenburg, Fort Covington, Malone, Moira, Moosers, Waverly, Westville and Villages of Brushton, Burke, Champlain, Chateaugay, Malone and Rouses Point, NY. Effective on or after October 1, 2017, Spectrum Sports NY on Basic/Starter TV channels 19 and 323 will no longer be available.For a complete lineup, visit spectrum.com/channels.To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programming changes.SpectrumTT-09/16/2017-1TC-162768|