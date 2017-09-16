IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP Communities Served: Towns of Brighton, Franklin, Harrietstown, North Elba, Santa Clara, St. Armand, Tupper Lake and Villages of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake, NY Effective on or after October 1, 2017, Spectrum Sports NY on Basic/Starter TV channels 39 and 323 will no longer be available.For a complete lineup, visit spectrum.com/channels.To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/programming changes.SpectrumVN-09/16/2017-1TC-162767|