Spruced Up Home Improvements LLC. Filed 3/2/18. Office: Warren Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Shawn W Plummer, 11 Boylston St, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Purpose: General.NE-05/12-06/16/2018-6TC-184651|
Spruced Up Home Improvements LLC. Filed 3/2/18. Office: Warren Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Shawn W Plummer, 11 Boylston St, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Purpose: General.NE-05/12-06/16/2018-6TC-184651|
©2018 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.