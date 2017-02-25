SUMMONS

Index No. CV16-0527

STATE OF NEW YORK

SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX

BENEFICIAL HOMEOWNER SERVICE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

THE HEIRS AT LARGE OF RAMONA E. THWAITS, deceased, and all persons who are husbands, widows, grantees, mortgagees, lienors, heirs, devisees, distributees, successors in interest of such of them as may be dead, and their husbands and wives, heirs, devisees, distributees and successors of interest of all of whom and whose names and places are unknown to Plaintiff; ADMINISTRATOR OF THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMIONISTRATION; REGINALD THWAITS, JR.; RANDALL THWAITS; RENITA LINCOLN; RENEE BAER; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ; JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE said names being fictitious, it being the intention of Plaintiff to designate any and all occupants of premises being foreclosed herein,

Defendants.

Mortgaged Premises: 13095 NEW YORK STATE ROUTE 9N F/K/A MAIN STREET, JAY, NY 12941

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiffs attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. Your failure to appear or answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you, unless the Defendant obtained a bankruptcy discharge and such other or further relief as may be just and equitable.

NOTICE

YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME

If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer to the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.

Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.

Sending payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.

ESSEX County is designated as the place of trial. The basis of venue is the location of the mortgaged premises.

Dated: OCTOBER 31, 2016

Mark K. Broyles, Esq.

FEIN SUCH & CRANE, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Office and P.O. Address

28 East Main Street, Suite 1800

Rochester, New York 14614

Telephone No. (585) 232-7400

Section: 27.2

Block: 1

Lot: 12.000

NATURE AND OBJECT OF ACTION

The object of the above action is to foreclose a mortgage held by the Plaintiff recorded in the County of ESSEX, State of New York as more particularly described in the Complaint herein.

TO THE DEFENDANT, the plaintiff makes no personal claim against you in this action

To the above named defendants: The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of the HON. GLEN T. BRUENING, Acting Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, dated JANUARY 30, 2017 and filed along with the supporting papers in the ESSEX County Clerks Office. This is an action to foreclose a Mortgage.

ALL that tract or parcel of land, situate in the Town of Jay, County of Essex and State of New York, briefly described as follows:

BEGINNING on the South corner of Mark Devlins line on State highway for AuSable Forks to Jay, running in a westerly direction 250 fee;

THENCE Southerly 80 feet on the Devlin line;

THENCE Easterly 250 feet to highway;

THENCE 80 feet on highway to place of beginning.

