STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT, WARREN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE COUNTY OF WARREN NOTICE OF FORECLOSUREINDEX NO. 63708PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 16TH day of March, 2017, the Warren County Treasurer, hereinafter the Enforcing Officer of the County of Warren, hereinafter the Tax District, pursuant to law, filed with the Clerk of Warren County, the original of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure against various parcels of real property for unpaid taxes. The above-captioned proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies and the owners of record for said parcels pursuant to the tax rolls are set forth below:Parcel InformationTown Of BoltonID# 140.00-1-54.11 North Bolton Rd Mountain Aire Management LLC, PO Box 787 18.00 acres Rural vac >

ID# 140.00-1-54.12 North Bolton Rd Mountain Aire Management LLC, PO Box 787 10.47 acres Rural vac >

ID# 156.16-1-1.12 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 2.14 acres Res vac land

ID# 156.16-1-1.17 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 1.02 acres Res vac land

ID# 156.16-1-1.18 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 1.34 acres Res vac land

ID# 156.16-1-14 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 1.05 acres Res vac land

ID# 169.04-2-1 East Schroon River Rd Schaefer Will F, 9 Westmeadow Ln 3.66 acres Res vac land

ID# 171.07-1-18 20 Lake View Ter Wanda Joy Coon Dague, PO Box 573 0.21 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 171.15-1-94 Horicon Ave W Side Mountain Aire Mngment LLC, PO Box 787 9.07 acres Res vac land

ID# 171.15-3-43 38 Norowal Rd Kupetz Ronald Scott, 260 Hackensack 0.11 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 171.15-3-91 4950 Lakeshore Dr Bolton Landing, LLC, 60 Mohican Rd 0.45 acres Mul-use bldg

ID# 184.02-2-8 969 East Schroon River Rd Sheppard Ramon Wallace, Shauna Adair 29.45 acres Camping park

ID# 185.00-1-31.5 Trout Lake Rd N Brandow Edward C Estate, C/O Brian Brandow 9.01 acres Res vac land

ID# 186.14-1-21 939 Trout Lake Rd Thomson Robert S, 39 Platt Rd 0.48 acres Auto body

ID# 186.19-1-22 16 Isle Harbor Dr Reynolds Rhonda, PO Box 101 1.04 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 199.00-1-13.11 486 Wall St Monroe Roger E, Monroe Eileen L 2.12 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 199.12-1-16 532 Coolidge Hill Rd Lalli Alfred Jr, Lalli Annette 5.90 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 213.13-1-20 1 Thunderbird Rd Ludwig Michael, 1 Thunderbird Rd 0.46 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 213.13-1-49 3940 Lakeshore Dr Stillbay Properties, LLC, 3940 Lakeshore Dr 1.76 acres Motel

ID# 213.13-1-50 3940 Lakeshore Dr Stillbay Properties, LLC, 3940 Lakeshore Dr 1.78 acres Motel

Village Of Lake GeorgeID# 251.10-3-50 2909 Lakeshore Dr Shouse Henry A, Shouse Jane H 0.25 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 251.14-4-35 86 Montcalm St Dunklee Raymond B life, Dunklee Scott F 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 251.18-2-31 Mcgillis Ave Zennaiter Dominick, 110 Mcgillis Ave 0.00 acres Res vac land

ID# 251.18-4-27 75 Mcgillis Ave Senseman Joyce M, Senseman Steven M 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 251.18-4-28 81 Mcgillis Ave Senseman Joyce M, Senseman Steven M 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 251.18-4-62 47 Caldwell Ave Edwards Sheila, 1123 Forest Ave 0.00 acres Cottage

ID# 251.18-4-63 51 Caldwell Ave Mc Williams Of L G Inc, Att: Carol Flournoy 0.00 acres Cottage

ID# 264.06-2-4 29 Canada St Sheahan Georganne, Palmer Jonathon 0.12 acres 1sty sml bld

Town Of Lake GeorgeID# 225.08-1-68 3711 Lakeshore Dr Clifford Kevin F, PO Box 56 0.27 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 238.16-1-4 3243 Lakeshore Dr M&R Realty of Lake George Inc, Attn: Dan Hegener 1.73 acres Cottage

ID# 238.16-1-30 Sunnyview Ln Kastner Eugene, 157 E 72nd St AptL-D 0.55 acres Res vac land

ID# 251.07-1-56.1 16 Tea Island Ln Willigan John, Willigan Linda G 3.54 acres Seasonal res

ID# 264.03-1-74 Rt 9N Farone Thomas J & Son Inc Thom, 677 Rt9 0.14 acres Res vac land

ID# 264.06-3-7 76 Sewell St DELROC LLC, Attn: Robert Rockwell 0.71 acres Cottage

ID# 264.10-1-26 2 Green Ln Green Paul R, 2203 Rt 9 0.13 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 264.10-1-46 2143 Rt 9 Desantis Ent Inc, 124 Main St 2.74 acres Restaurant

Town Of ChesterID# 16.-1-19 67 West Rd Price Philip M, Price Deborah A 16.02 acres Rural Res

ID# 16.-1-32 217 Lane Rd Goodspeed Elaine, 217 Lane Rd 3.33 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 17.-1-19 49 Carrie Ln Kolonsky Joseph, Kolonsky Linda 4.78 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 17.-1-36 Olmstedville Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.00 acres Res vac land

ID# 32.-1-27 617 State Rte 28N Bokus William J, 30 Mill Rd 65.92 acres Manufacture

ID# 32.-1-37.4 Cobble Creek Rd Thompson David, 461 State Rte 418 1.29 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 32.-2-19 662 State Rte 28N Kerst William G, 2471 Garnet Lake Rd 1.00 acres Mfg housing

ID# 34.-1-16 2 Kohl Rd Frasier Randy, 31 John Austin Rd 0.47 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 35.-1-19 119 Olmstedville Rd Smith Cleyona Dalaba, 119 Olmstedville Rd 6.08 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.-1-24.7 214 Olmstedville Rd Parker John R, 214 Olmstedville Rd 1.01 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.2-1-23 29 Agard Rd Runewicz Theresa, Runewicz Stephen 0.46 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.4-2-13 52 Olmstedville Rd DuRose James L, 496 Pease Hill Rd 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.4-2-28 6 Olmstedville Rd Loon Lake Oark LLC, 6 Olmstedville Rd 0.43 acres Inn/lodge

ID# 49.-1-6 122 Owens Rd Bradway Jesse, 122 Owens Rd 2.58 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 49.-1-27.11 326 State Rte 28N Dunn William T, Dunn Nancy Lee 8.69 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 50.-1-25 839 John Austin Rd Frasier Randy, 31 John Austin Rd 27.50 acres Rural vac >

ID# 50.-1-27 111 John Austin Rd Austin Robert, PO Box 16 54.48 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 51.-1-35 Fish Hollow Rd Warner Linda Sue, PO Box 208 39.58 acres Rural vac >

ID# 52.-1-3 E Nichols Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.97 acres Res vac land

ID# 52.-1-4 E Nichols Rd Javino Dale R, Howell Steven M 26.39 acres Priv forest

ID# 66.-2-8 31 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.16 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-2-9 39 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 1.84 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-2-10 51 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 1.85 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-2-11 57 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.43 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-2-12 61 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.06 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-2-15 117 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 3.12 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-2-16 46 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.41 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.7-1-2.8 Mt Estate Rd Tew Jeffrey Charles, PO Box 54 2.02 acres Res vac land

ID# 69.-1-22 White Schoolhouse Rd Karas Christopher, Karas Andrew 13.30 acres Rural vac >

ID# 69.-1-59 11 Igerna Rd Flynn James H, PO Box 399 1.05 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 85.-1-52.2 4815 State Rte 8 Waldron Keith N, 4815 State Rte 8 12.08 acres Mfg housing

ID# 85.12-1-8 6925 State Rte 9 Weis Pamela S, Weis Joseph R 1.62 acres Mfg housing

ID# 86.-1-35 148 White Schoolhouse Rd Faggiano Michael S, 148 White Schoolhouse Rd 58.21 acres Rural Res

ID# 86.-1-36 White Schoolhouse Rd Faggiano Michael S, 148 White Schoolhouse Rd 10.99 acres Rural vac >

ID# 86.10-1-45 6 Loon Lake Hghts Dr Testa Rob, 661 Plainfield Ave 0.90 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 87.-1-7 42 Landon Hill Rd Monterosso Teresa A, 37 Chestnut Rdg 0.95 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 87.16-1-1 71 Dixon Rd Sapienza Anthony, Country Haven 19.36 acres Camping park

ID# 103.-1-6 104 Pine Notch Rd Wormwood Richard M, Wormwood Donna 0.32 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 103.-1-47 1133 Friends Lake Rd White Sarah J, Attn: Charles H Murphy Jr 2.39 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 103.-2-14.16 81 Ferris Rd Cleveland Stacey, Cleveland Shawn 7.37 acres Res vac land

ID# 104.3-1-2.9 53 Maple Ln Morehouse Ronald, 241 Ballard Rd 1.57 acres Mfg housing

ID# 104.3-1-2.17 66 Maple Ln Matteo Alfred, Matteo-Kovalsky Rebecca 1.09 acres Mfg housing

ID# 104.10-4-8 6368-6370 State Rte 9 DMRP LLC, 100 Fish Hollow Rd 0.78 acres Apartment

ID# 104.10-8-11 6375-6377 State Rte 9 McCarroll Patrick, PO Box 356 0.00 acres Row bldg det

ID# 122.-1-29 530 Rock Ave Vandorn Erik M, 530 Rock Ave 30.02 acres Rural Res

ID# 122.-1-36 507 Rock Ave Ross Doyle, Ross Carla 1.47 acres Mfg housing

ID# 152.-1-40 319 Potter Brook Rd Wells Samuel N, Wells Nancy J 10.23 acres 1 Family Res

Town Of HagueID# 2.-1-1 New Hague Rd Ezekwo Ifeoma, 3013 Grand Concourse 20.21 acres Res vac land

ID# 25.1-1-6 308 West Hague Rd Graser Ronald K, Graser Thomas 1.50 acres Mfg housing

ID# 25.1-1-8 West Hague Rd Sawyer Loyis A, Warner Hill Rd 3.04 acres Res vac land

ID# 25.2-1-3 Off West Hague Rd Frasier Diane M, PO Box 576 49.41 acres Forest s480

ID# 25.2-1-41 Off West Hague Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.81 acres Res vac land

ID# 41.-1-10 95 Battle Hill Spur Olcott Daniel, Olcott Shawn 25.00 acres Pvt forest

ID# 42.-1-14.4 Decker Hill Rd Mattison Susan Jordon F, 101 Decker Hill Rd 2.80 acres Res vac land

ID# 42.20-1-12 Lakeshore Dr Florez Thomas J, 89 West Shore Rd 21.77 acres Priv forest

ID# 42.20-1-16 Split Rock Rd Florez Thomas J, 89 West Shore Rd 1.23 acres Res vac land

ID# 43.5-1-12 42 Overbrook Rd Swayne Kevin P, Swayne Marjorie 0.19 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 43.5-1-39 8 Skippers Way Maggiolo George M, PO Box 381 0.16 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 59.-1-6 Off Split Rock Rd Leach Henry, Leach Madeline 25.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 60.5-1-3 6 & 18 Chipwick Ln Bullock Emily, Bullock Pamela 4.82 acres Seasonal res

ID# 60.9-1-4 98 Bobkat Ln Morrison Douglas B, Morrison David S 0.60 acres 1 Family Res

Town Of HoriconID# 20.13-1-22 714 East Shore Dr Greco Richard L, Greco Pamela W 1.04 acres Seasonal res

ID# 37.-1-63 16 Johnson Rd Foulke Jennifer, Foulke Edward 3.82 acres Mfg housing

ID# 38.-1-1.2 Beaver Pond Rd Johnson Brian V, 136 Johnson Rd 9.80 acres Res vac land

ID# 54.-1-7 515 Pease Hill Rd Dooris Joseph, 515 Pease Hill Rd 5.94 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 72.-1-28 Grassville Rd Scott Don, Scott Thomas 0.14 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 72.-1-42 Grassville Rd Scott Thomas, 115 W Crescent Ave 4.20 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 72.-1-43 Grassville Rd Scott Charles W, 115 W Crescent Ave 4.30 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 72.13-2-9.14 35 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Steven T 0.71 acres Res vac land

ID# 72.13-2-9.43 27 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Wesley S Jr 1.06 acres Res vac land

ID# 72.13-2-9.116 State Rte 8 Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.00 acres Vacant rural

ID# 72.13-2-20 Butler Loop Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.76 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 72.13-2-20 Butler Loop Butler Wesley S, 3 Butler Loop 0.76 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 72.13-2-28 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.45 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 72.13-2-28 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S, 3 Butler Loop 0.45 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 89.-1-75 64 Jim Younes Rd Sumell Scott, 292 Pease Hill Rd 0.84 acres Seasonal res

ID# 105.10-2-9 42 Hayesburg Rd Baker Aaron J, Baker Jessica A 0.42 acres Res vac land

ID# 106.-1-37 Hayesburg Rd Baker Aaron J, 44 Hayesburg Rd 180.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 106.-1-39 Alder Brook Rd Baker Aaron J, 44 Hayesburg Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 106.-1-40 Alder Brook Rd Baker Aaron J, 44 Hayesburg Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest

Town Of JohnsburgID# 30.-2-84 20 Barton Mines Rd Mancini Lawrence, PO Box 412 0.12 acres Mfg housing

ID# 47.-1-48.1 Old School House Rd Ingram Russell Jr, Ingram Mary Jane 61.93 acres Rural vac >

ID# 47.-1-48.2 Old School House Rd Ingram Russell Jr, Ingram Mary Jane 8.50 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 48.-1-7 3935 St Rt 28 Baroudi Philip, Attn: Rebecca Mulvey 9.96 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.-1-44 6 Hanpeter St Baroudi Philip, Attn: Rebecca Mulvey 0.60 acres 2 Family Res

ID# 66.6-2-8 302 Main St Mc Graw Timothy, 242 Cameron Rd 0.03 acres Restaurant

ID# 66.10-1-8 Rt 28N Broderick Jill Ruhm, 830 Atateka Dr 0.19 acres Vacant comm

ID# 66.10-1-9 Rt 28N Broderick William D, 830 Atateka Dr 0.14 acres Vacant comm

ID# 66.10-1-66 272 Main St Choptank Mills Assoc, Inc, attn: Mike Bowers 0.05 acres Row bldg det

ID# 66.10-1-84 12 Baroudi Ln Baroudi Philip, Attn: Rebecca Mulvey 3.33 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.10-2-40 7 Maiden Ln Rountry Robert, 400 Roosevelt Ave 0.50 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.14-1-38 3 Pine St Thompson David J, 461 State Rte 418 0.66 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.14-1-47 10 Milton Ave Foos Frank, Foos Deborah 0.19 acres Mfg housing

ID# 66.18-1-16 79 Main St Hayes Cheryl, 79B Main St 0.51 acres 2 Family Res

ID# 66.18-1-17 9 W Holcomb St Monroe Pierrette, Hayes Cheryl 0.12 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 83.-2-6 St Rt 28 Esposito Patrick Jr, Box 314 South Rd 15.16 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 83.24-1-62 41 Summitt Rdg Gifford Stephen, Gifford Joyce 0.01 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 84.-1-61 River Rd Esposito Patrick Jr, South Rd 42.38 acres Priv forest

ID# 84.-1-62 River Rd Esposito Patrick Jr, South Rd 24.62 acres Priv forest

ID# 99.-1-70 33 Woodland Ln Fazio:Custodian For Alec John, Fazio:UniformTransferstoMinors 3.45 acres Res vac land

ID# 100.-1-66 Showcase Dr Fazio John Jr, 44 Willow Rd 0.55 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 100.-2-28 183 Mountain Path Konis Geoffrey, PO Box 64 1.04 acres Res vac land

ID# 100.-3-26 Holland Rd Asendorf Charles, Asendorf John 25.08 acres Priv forest

ID# 101.-1-18 2687 St Rt 28 Gewanter Barrie H, Walker Sandra Anne 0.79 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 101.-1-42 2550 St Rt 28 Moorehouse Bruce A, Moorehouse Deborah A 0.54 acres Mobile homes

ID# 101.2-1-29 Antler Lake Rd Islam Mohammed, Chowdhury Mohammed 5.87 acres Res vac land

ID# 102.-2-5 343 Riverside Station Rd Mosher Edna, PO Box 18 99.86 acres Lumber yd/ml

ID# 102.10-1-6 403 Riverside Station Rd Vandeursen Joanne Logue, Logue Paul Timothy 1.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 117.-1-66 20 Oven Mountain Rd Russell Dennis, Russell Rebecca L 10.83 acres Rural Res

ID# 118.10-1-30 St Rt 8 Wevertown Volunteer Fire Co, Attn: Jared Brown Chief 0.20 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 118.10-1-32 3866 St Rt 8 Wevertown Volunteer Fire Co, Attn: Jared Brown Chief 0.63 acres Police/fire

ID# 132.-1-70 352 Goodman Rd Tabano Brian, Tabano Tarina 1.31 acres Mfg housing

ID# 132.6-1-3 95 Edwards Hill Rd Cleveland Bruce, Cleveland,Dunkley Amy Sue 0.27 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 132.6-1-13 2529 St Rt 8 Ross Harold, Ross Isabel 0.53 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 133.8-1-27 3485 St Rt 8 Mosher Edna, PO Box 18 0.00 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 133.8-1-33 S Johnsburg Rd Mosher Edna, PO Box 18 0.39 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 134.-1-36 1576 S Johnsburg Rd Cleveland Andrew, 1576 S Johnsburg Rd 0.23 acres Mfg housing

ID# 148.-1-24 96 Thissell Rd Heid Peter, Attn: Heid''s 9.43 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 149.-1-34 S Johnsburg Rd Davies James R, 9 Oak Tree Cir 34.25 acres Priv forest

ID# 151.-1-11 St Rt 28 Broderick William D, 830 Atateka Dr 52.35 acres Priv forest

ID# 164.-1-22 Crane Mountain Rd Ringer Michael, Ringer Kathleen 41.95 acres Priv forest

ID# 165.-1-5 S Johnsburg Rd Altman Linda, 797 South Johnsburg Rd 0.25 acres Rural vac <1

Town Of Lake LuzerneID# 285.-1-5 759 River Rd Chandler Elizabeth, Askins Dianne 0.67 acres Mfg housing

ID# 286.15-1-62 12 Katherine Dr Aitkin Peter, 10 Rolling Ln 0.56 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 292.12-1-14.22 Lake Ave Nicholson Richard, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 2.35 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 292.12-1-14.23 Lake Ave Nicholson Richard, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 1.08 acres Res vac land

ID# 298.7-1-38 Lake Ave. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 0.23 acres Vacant land

ID# 298.7-1-39 Lake Ave. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 0.17 acres Vacant land

ID# 298.7-1-40 Lake Ave. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 0.24 acres Vacant land

ID# 298.7-1-41 American Legion Dr. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 1.18 acres Vacant land

ID# 298.15-1-22 Wall St Nicholson Craig & Sabine, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.11 acres Res vac land

ID# 298.15-2-49 28 Main St Carroll Edward J, 2733 Rte 209 0.18 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 298.16-2-51 11 Third Ave Curran James & Virginia, 270 Crosier Rd 0.11 acres Seasonal res

ID# 298.20-1-62 1043 East River Dr Burns Clifford, 1043 East River Dr 0.14 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 305.16-1-13 East River Dr Bulan Joseph, 1497 Sunset Rd 0.14 acres Res vac land

ID# 305.16-1-14 East River Dr Bulan Joseph, 1497 Sunset Rd 0.25 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 313.-1-45.2 133 Ralph Rd Mattison Ronald & Lauren, 133 Ralph Rd 5.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 313.-1-55 239 Ralph Rd Ernest Nelson J, 5788 Old U.S. Hwy # 322 2.14 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 313.-1-59 Sherman Rd, ext Courtway Keith J, Palanzo Karyn 28.38 acres Priv forest

ID# 313.05-1-8 38 Schaeffer Brook Ln DeRing Philip, 2090 N Congress Ave Apt 258 1.83 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 317.12-1-16.2 East River Dr Arlin Charles & Linda, 152 East River Dr 0.92 acres Mfg housing

ID# 317.16-1-29 27 Harris Ave Trombley Kevin, 27 Harris Ave 0.17 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 318.-1-37 Call St Barrows Richard, 1830 Call St 40.90 acres Rural vac >

ID# 319.-1-24 Call St Schaff,John Cheryl & Jonathan, 936 St. Route 313 0.56 acres Rural vac <1

Town Of QueensburyID# 226.19-1-1 Sunset Ln Bruening John, 20 Ashley Pl 0.29 acres Res vac land

ID# 239.8-1-53 8 Onondaga Dr Jackoski Steven, Potvin-Jackoski Lisa 0.13 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 253.-1-7 2027 Ridge Rd Burke John, 181 Beebe Rd 1.00 acres Res vac land

ID# 266.3-1-27 1649 Ridge Rd Mattison James, Mattison Donna 0.87 acres Mfg housing

ID# 278.-1-46 Bay Rd Stranahan Industries, Inc, 1343 Bay Rd 0.91 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 278.-1-48 Bay Rd Stranahan Industries, Inc, 1343 Bay Rd 1.44 acres Vacant comm

ID# 278.-1-49 Bay Rd American Tree Co., Inc., 5010 Dawson Way 3.59 acres Res vac land

ID# 278.-1-58 Bay Rd.,off Stranahan Daniel, 5010 Dawson Way 27.45 acres Rural vac >

ID# 278.-1-68 Bay Rd.,off Stranahan Daniel, 5010 Dawson Way 39.37 acres Priv forest

ID# 278.-1-69 Bay Rd Stranahan John E, 1347 Bay Rd 7.80 acres Res vac land

ID# 278.-2-2 1334 Bay Rd Stranahan Daniel, 5010 Dawson Way 5.37 acres Res vac land

ID# 278.20-1-11 28 Old Bay Rd Langlois Helen, c/o Helen Sheldon Wood 1.29 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 279.-1-19 Mud Pond Rd.,off Dougher Martha, 8 Prospect St 4.48 acres Underwtr lnd

ID# 279.17-1-30 Sunnyside North, Off Barton Kent, Barton Victoria 0.67 acres Res vac land

ID# 279.17-1-31 115 Sunnyside North Barton Kent, Barton Victoria 0.24 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 279.17-1-60 159 Sunnyside Rd Wing Robert, 159 Sunnyside Rd 19.67 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 288.-1-57 1457 State Route 9 Basket Barn Of L.G. Inc, 25 Millbrook Rd 2.41 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 289.9-1-19 Sullivan Rd.,off Shambo Paul P II, Shambo Theresa M 0.19 acres Res vac land

ID# 289.11-2-19 16 Susan Pl Purcell John, Purcell Diane 0.46 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 289.14-1-31 Island In Glen Lk Koslen Esther, Attn: c/o Barbara Estrin 0.04 acres Res vac land

ID# 290.-1-21.3 10,14,18 Moose Hollow Way CES Holdings, L.L.C., 297 Saratoga Rd 18.05 acres Apartment

ID# 290.5-1-47 145 Sunnyside Rd Wing Robert, 159 Sunnyside Rd 0.70 acres Multiple res

ID# 290.5-1-56 Sunnyside Rd.,off Kansas Dianne M, Chase Maureen M 0.82 acres Res vac land

ID# 295.17-1-2 807 West Mountain Rd Sawn David, 807 West Mountain Rd 0.88 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.9-2-61 1 Oakwood Dr Reed Gary, Reed Melissa 0.36 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.10-1-55 51 Wincrest Dr Woodbury Michael, Woodbury Ann 0.70 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.13-1-59 Montray Rd Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.83 acres Res vac landID# 296.13-1-60 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm

ID# 296.13-1-61 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm

ID# 296.13-1-62 1012 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.46 acres Restaurant

ID# 296.15-1-8 61 Country Club Rd Ernst MaryAnn, 61 Country Club Rd 0.51 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.17-1-47 900 State Route 9 Everest Enterprises, LLC, 21 Summerfield Ln 1.72 acres Restaurant

ID# 296.61-1-11 19 Queens Way Karanikas Terrence, PO Box 4621 0.05 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 297.18-1-11 Quaker Rd.,off Bizon Mike, 170 Blanche Rd 1.00 acres Res vac land

ID# 301.13-1-20 23 Lester Dr White Mary Jocelyn, 23 Lester Dr 0.63 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 301.14-1-60 24 Lady Slipper Dr Schusteritsch Candace, 24 Lady Slipper Ln 0.82 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 301.18-1-14 4 Michaels Dr Manzi Elizabeth, 4 Michaels Dr 0.56 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 301.19-1-12 19 Pasco Ave Mabb Darin, 19 Pasco Ave 0.05 acres Res vac land

ID# 302.11-1-55 65 Fort Amherst Rd Sokol Michael, Sokol Christie 0.02 acres Res vac land

ID# 302.13-1-14 1 Hidden Hills Dr Clute Enterprises Inc, 6 Holden Ave 0.17 acres Res vac land

ID# 302.54-1-26 24 Old Mill Ln Dyer Deborah, 24 Old Mill Ln 0.15 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 303.5-1-7 23 Wilson St Szabo William Jr, Szabo Ann Marie 0.23 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 303.15-1-23 Quaker Rd G F National Bank & Trust, 250 Glen St 1.21 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.16-1-7 419 Dix Ave Silvernail Properties, Inc., PO Box 2516 4.06 acres Truck termnl

ID# 303.16-1-63 Park Ave Dufour Ronald, 440 North St 0.17 acres Res vac land

ID# 303.20-1-4 Dix Ave Dufour Ronald, Dufour Bonnie 0.19 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.20-1-5 410 Dix Ave Dufour Ronald, 440 North St 0.54 acres Warehouse

ID# 303.20-1-71 Park Ave Asendorf John, PO Box 1743 0.10 acres Res vac land

ID# 303.20-2-17 51 Boulevard Karanikas Terrence, 19 Queens Way 0.92 acres Auto body

ID# 303.20-2-39 150 River St Canyon Brothers Inc, 835 Coolidge Hill Rd 0.37 acres Snack bar

ID# 308.6-1-4 39 Burch Rd VanDoren James, Granger Brenda 0.69 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 308.6-1-13 75 Burch Rd Doner William II, PO Box 243 1.44 acres Mfg housing

ID# 308.8-2-18 15 Leo St Faggiano Benedict, Faggiano Deborah 0.46 acres Mfg housing

ID# 308.10-2-9 503 Luzerne Rd Wemmitt Helen, Constantine Regina 0.92 acres Mfg housing

ID# 308.15-1-39 442 Corinth Rd 442 HD, LLC, 79 Sherman Ave 0.69 acres Warehouse

ID# 309.7-1-10 Holden Ave Ringer Mike, 10 So. Western Ave 0.30 acres Vacant ind

ID# 309.7-2-28 34 Mallory Ave Morris Patricia M, Gaulin Douglas J 0.68 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.9-3-45 63 Massachusetts Ave Harrington Merrill, Harrington Helen 0.16 acres Res vac land

ID# 309.10-1-78 50 Luzerne Rd Trombley, Jr. Charles A, 16 Caernarvon St 0.32 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.13-2-27 229 Corinth Rd Kiryas Vayoel Moshe Inc, PO Box 15 2.22 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.14-1-14 1 Linda Ave Ringer Michael, 10 S Western Ave 0.14 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 309.18-1-34 12 Anable Dr Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.23 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.18-1-35 10 Anable Dr Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.34 acres Mfg housing

ID# 309.18-1-39 117 Big Boom Rd Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.20 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 315.7-2-42 15 Kettles Way Fox Jack, 15 Kettles Way 0.33 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 316.17-1-15 29 Palmer Dr Ricci Anthony, Ricci Brenda 0.55 acres Seasonal res

Town Of Stony CreekID# 231.-1-17.2 645 Harrisburg Rd Asendorf Charles Tim, Asendorf John W 0.00 acres Vacant rural

ID# 231.-1-20 Harrisburg Rd Gerbe Edward, 46 Second Ave 51.53 acres Mfg housing

ID# 233.-1-72 Tucker Rd Blanchard Brett, Blanchard Bonnie 1.65 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 233.-1-73 Tucker Rd Blanchard Lucas M, 9 Adirondack Rd Apt C 1.43 acres Mfg housing

ID# 246.19-1-23 Tannery Ln Kesy Margaret, 53-49 65th St 9.02 acres Multiple res

ID# 256.-1-24.12 60 Leon Ln Lembersky Leon, 160 W 66 St Apt 39-F 9.33 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 256.-1-24.111 1200 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, Leon Harrisburg, LLC 66.37 acres Resort

ID# 256.-1-26 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, 160 W 66 St Apt 39-F 6.58 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 256.14-2-27 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 256.14-2-28 N Harrisburg Rd Martin Denise, 1201 Harrisburg Rd 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 256.14-2-37 1200 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, Leon Harrisburg, LLC 0.51 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 256.14-2-44 1207 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.28 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 259.-1-3 Branch Rd Detmer Thomas, 185 Roaring Branch Rd 0.00 acres Mfg housing

ID# 259.-1-19 Louis Waite Rd American Land Acquisition Corp, 1000 Tenth St 183.92 acres Priv forest

Town Of ThurmanID# 180.-1-34 43 Swamp Meadow Rd Grotevant Carolyn R, 43 Swamp Meadow Rd 2.90 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 182.-1-4 886 Glen-Athol Rd Germain Glen B, 886 Glen Athol Rd 2.29 acres Mfg housing

ID# 182.-1-6 858 Glen-Athol Rd Baker Richard C, 350 Rock City Rd 1.98 acres Mfg housing

ID# 193.-1-9.2 Garnet Lake Rd Leigh Jonnie, Agana Heights Ave Apt 328 7.25 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 194.-1-27 295 Valley Rd Mosher Edna, 295 So Johnsburg Rd 4.13 acres Lumber yd/ml

ID# 196.-1-37 72 Frost St Ungar Paul, 2 Dickson Rd Ste 2 3.08 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 196.-1-43 Valley Rd Polhemus Brian, A &Elizabeth 18.66 acres Rural vac >

ID# 208.-1-33.3 22 Mountain (Haskell Ave) Rd Haskell Donald E, 100 Bear Pond Rd 0.69 acres Mfg housing

ID# 209.-1-44.2 85 Mud St McIlrath Deborah, 1595 State Rt 28N 7.28 acres Res vac land

ID# 209.3-1-26 317 Athol Rd Winter Andrew B, Winter Bernadette A 0.79 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 219.-1-1 473 Wolf Pond Rd Anthoine Robert N, 36.10 acres Rural Res

ID# 221.-1-59.111 Drexel Rd Dutcher Shirley, Baker Rose 8.02 acres Seasonal res

ID# 221.-1-59.111 Drexel Rd Dutcher Lawrence Scott Jr, 91 Drexel Rd 8.02 acres Seasonal res

ID# 221.-2-12.3 239 Mud St Fruda Richard A, Fruda Paige L 1.32 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-2-13.23 346 Mud St Prybylski Michelle U, 346 Mud St 6.32 acres Res vac land

ID# 221.-2-13.212 346 Mud St Prybylski Michelle U, 346 Mud St 7.19 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-2-13.213 358 Mud St Prybylski Michelle U, 346 Mud St 5.00 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-2-15 400 Mud St Holcomb Cherie, 400 Mud St 19.89 acres Mfg housing

Town Of WarrensburgID# 122.19-1-6 2236 Schroon River Rd De Amelia Eric, De Amelia Laura 9.90 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 137.-2-31 Tripp Lake Rd Tripp Point LLC, PO Box 717 5.23 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 137.-2-40 Tripp Lake Rd Tripp Point LLC, PO Box 717 63.91 acres Forest s480

ID# 137.-2-41 Tripp Lake Rd Tripp Point LLC, PO Box 717 46.34 acres Forest s480

ID# 137.15-2-22 N Tripp Rd Jovic Development, PO Box 717 1.64 acres Res vac land

ID# 153.1-1-20 Vern Tennyson Rd.,off Hill Gary, PO Box 594 0.20 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 153.1-1-40 Route 9 Hill Gary J, 35 Vern Tennyson Rd 0.38 acres Vacant rural

ID# 153.7-1-15 Green Mansions Rd Jovic Development, PO Box 717 18.09 acres Vacant rural

ID# 153.7-1-16 Green Mansions Rd Jovic Development, PO Box 717 2.10 acres Res vac land

ID# 153.7-1-29 3 D High Pines Ter Durett Virginia, 4845 Holladay Blvd B 0.02 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 167.-1-9 153 Potter Brook Rd Duell Terry Morgan, 153 Potter Brook Rd 1.47 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 167.-2-15 Potter Brook Rd Duell Justin M, 153 Potter Brook Rd 2.50 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 184.-1-4 Schroon River Rd.,off Kellum Mountain, LLC, 4530 NW 23rd Ter 11.79 acres Rural vac >

ID# 210.12-1-39 24 Grand Ave Frasier Charles, 24 Grand Ave 0.17 acres Mfg housing

ID# 210.12-2-5 16 Hackensack Ave Vaisey Crystal, 169 Alden Ave 3.01 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 210.12-3-7 3927 Main St Scheib Hardy I, McCurdy-Welch June 1.27 acres 2 Family Res

ID# 210.12-3-42 72 Hudson St Neuweiler Alfred J Sr, Brage Theresa 0.77 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 210.15-2-10 60 Lake Ave Boland Tammy Lee, 60 Lake Ave 0.34 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.16-2-44 Hudson St.,off Cheney Donald D Sr, Cheney Gayle A 0.47 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.20-2-17 91 Library Ave Nicholson R. Craig, Nicholson Sabine 0.30 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-3-18 River St Thompson Lisa Ann, 904 Alden Ave 0.00 acres Vacant comm

ID# 210.20-3-19 134 River St Thompson Lisa Ann, 904 Alden Ave 0.00 acres Part res use

ID# 210.20-3-20 77 River St Thompson Lisa Ann, 904 Alden Ave 0.07 acres Vacant comm

ID# 210.20-5-21.3 1 Theresa James St Baker Heidi G, Bennett Thomas W 0.26 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-5-22 90 Library Ave Commons Joan, C/O Craig Nicholson 0.14 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.9-1-32 12 Warren St Andrews Bernard, Andrews Sandra 0.41 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.13-3-35 4 Horicon Ave Westerly Acquisition,LLC, Attn: Able Energy New York,Inc 0.25 acres Com. Vac land

ID# 211.17-2-3 71 River St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.29 acres Res vac land

ID# 211.17-5-40 Off River St Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.07 acres Res vac land

ID# 223.-1-18 427 Route 418 Olden Cheryl Custodian FBO, Planty Devin Tyler 2.07 acres Junkyard

ID# 223.-1-23.3 311 Alden Ave Rounds Dale K, Rounds, Gary P & Linda L 1.26 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 223.8-1-33 17 Newton St Robinson Edmond C, 17 Newton St 0.58 acres Mfg housing

ID# 236.-1-41 826 Alden Ave Keith Henry B, Keith Deborah S 0.90 acres Mfg housing

ID# 236.14-1-3 Alden Ave Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.80 acres Res vac land

ID# 236.14-1-8 Alden Ave Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.45 acres Rural vac <1

Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the Supreme Court of Warren County to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens to the extent the same exist on the parcels described in Schedule A of this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected: This Notice is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain available for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date, redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Michael R. Swan, Warren County Treasurer, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record, but title to the property will not be otherwise affected.Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as the 14th day of July, 2017.Service of Answer: Every person having any rights, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such Answer must be filed in the Office of the Warren County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above-mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and a Judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.Dated: March 16, 2017Michael R. SwanWARREN COUNTY TREASURERBrian S. Reichenbach, Esq.Warren County Municipal Center1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845(518) 761-6463NE/AJ-04/15,4/29,5/13/2017-3TC-148834|