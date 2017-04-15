STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT, WARREN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE COUNTY OF WARREN NOTICE OF FORECLOSUREINDEX NO. 63708PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 16TH day of March, 2017, the Warren County Treasurer, hereinafter the Enforcing Officer of the County of Warren, hereinafter the Tax District, pursuant to law, filed with the Clerk of Warren County, the original of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure against various parcels of real property for unpaid taxes. The above-captioned proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies and the owners of record for said parcels pursuant to the tax rolls are set forth below:Parcel InformationTown Of BoltonID# 140.00-1-54.11 North Bolton Rd Mountain Aire Management LLC, PO Box 787 18.00 acres Rural vac >
ID# 140.00-1-54.12 North Bolton Rd Mountain Aire Management LLC, PO Box 787 10.47 acres Rural vac >
ID# 156.16-1-1.12 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 2.14 acres Res vac land
ID# 156.16-1-1.17 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 1.02 acres Res vac land
ID# 156.16-1-1.18 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 1.34 acres Res vac land
ID# 156.16-1-14 Lake George,off Northwest Bay Partners LTD, PO Box 11062 1.05 acres Res vac land
ID# 169.04-2-1 East Schroon River Rd Schaefer Will F, 9 Westmeadow Ln 3.66 acres Res vac land
ID# 171.07-1-18 20 Lake View Ter Wanda Joy Coon Dague, PO Box 573 0.21 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 171.15-1-94 Horicon Ave W Side Mountain Aire Mngment LLC, PO Box 787 9.07 acres Res vac land
ID# 171.15-3-43 38 Norowal Rd Kupetz Ronald Scott, 260 Hackensack 0.11 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 171.15-3-91 4950 Lakeshore Dr Bolton Landing, LLC, 60 Mohican Rd 0.45 acres Mul-use bldg
ID# 184.02-2-8 969 East Schroon River Rd Sheppard Ramon Wallace, Shauna Adair 29.45 acres Camping park
ID# 185.00-1-31.5 Trout Lake Rd N Brandow Edward C Estate, C/O Brian Brandow 9.01 acres Res vac land
ID# 186.14-1-21 939 Trout Lake Rd Thomson Robert S, 39 Platt Rd 0.48 acres Auto body
ID# 186.19-1-22 16 Isle Harbor Dr Reynolds Rhonda, PO Box 101 1.04 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 199.00-1-13.11 486 Wall St Monroe Roger E, Monroe Eileen L 2.12 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 199.12-1-16 532 Coolidge Hill Rd Lalli Alfred Jr, Lalli Annette 5.90 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 213.13-1-20 1 Thunderbird Rd Ludwig Michael, 1 Thunderbird Rd 0.46 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 213.13-1-49 3940 Lakeshore Dr Stillbay Properties, LLC, 3940 Lakeshore Dr 1.76 acres Motel
ID# 213.13-1-50 3940 Lakeshore Dr Stillbay Properties, LLC, 3940 Lakeshore Dr 1.78 acres Motel
Village Of Lake GeorgeID# 251.10-3-50 2909 Lakeshore Dr Shouse Henry A, Shouse Jane H 0.25 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 251.14-4-35 86 Montcalm St Dunklee Raymond B life, Dunklee Scott F 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 251.18-2-31 Mcgillis Ave Zennaiter Dominick, 110 Mcgillis Ave 0.00 acres Res vac land
ID# 251.18-4-27 75 Mcgillis Ave Senseman Joyce M, Senseman Steven M 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 251.18-4-28 81 Mcgillis Ave Senseman Joyce M, Senseman Steven M 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 251.18-4-62 47 Caldwell Ave Edwards Sheila, 1123 Forest Ave 0.00 acres Cottage
ID# 251.18-4-63 51 Caldwell Ave Mc Williams Of L G Inc, Att: Carol Flournoy 0.00 acres Cottage
ID# 264.06-2-4 29 Canada St Sheahan Georganne, Palmer Jonathon 0.12 acres 1sty sml bld
Town Of Lake GeorgeID# 225.08-1-68 3711 Lakeshore Dr Clifford Kevin F, PO Box 56 0.27 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 238.16-1-4 3243 Lakeshore Dr M&R Realty of Lake George Inc, Attn: Dan Hegener 1.73 acres Cottage
ID# 238.16-1-30 Sunnyview Ln Kastner Eugene, 157 E 72nd St AptL-D 0.55 acres Res vac land
ID# 251.07-1-56.1 16 Tea Island Ln Willigan John, Willigan Linda G 3.54 acres Seasonal res
ID# 264.03-1-74 Rt 9N Farone Thomas J & Son Inc Thom, 677 Rt9 0.14 acres Res vac land
ID# 264.06-3-7 76 Sewell St DELROC LLC, Attn: Robert Rockwell 0.71 acres Cottage
ID# 264.10-1-26 2 Green Ln Green Paul R, 2203 Rt 9 0.13 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 264.10-1-46 2143 Rt 9 Desantis Ent Inc, 124 Main St 2.74 acres Restaurant
Town Of ChesterID# 16.-1-19 67 West Rd Price Philip M, Price Deborah A 16.02 acres Rural Res
ID# 16.-1-32 217 Lane Rd Goodspeed Elaine, 217 Lane Rd 3.33 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 17.-1-19 49 Carrie Ln Kolonsky Joseph, Kolonsky Linda 4.78 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 17.-1-36 Olmstedville Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.00 acres Res vac land
ID# 32.-1-27 617 State Rte 28N Bokus William J, 30 Mill Rd 65.92 acres Manufacture
ID# 32.-1-37.4 Cobble Creek Rd Thompson David, 461 State Rte 418 1.29 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 32.-2-19 662 State Rte 28N Kerst William G, 2471 Garnet Lake Rd 1.00 acres Mfg housing
ID# 34.-1-16 2 Kohl Rd Frasier Randy, 31 John Austin Rd 0.47 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 35.-1-19 119 Olmstedville Rd Smith Cleyona Dalaba, 119 Olmstedville Rd 6.08 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.-1-24.7 214 Olmstedville Rd Parker John R, 214 Olmstedville Rd 1.01 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.2-1-23 29 Agard Rd Runewicz Theresa, Runewicz Stephen 0.46 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.4-2-13 52 Olmstedville Rd DuRose James L, 496 Pease Hill Rd 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.4-2-28 6 Olmstedville Rd Loon Lake Oark LLC, 6 Olmstedville Rd 0.43 acres Inn/lodge
ID# 49.-1-6 122 Owens Rd Bradway Jesse, 122 Owens Rd 2.58 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 49.-1-27.11 326 State Rte 28N Dunn William T, Dunn Nancy Lee 8.69 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 50.-1-25 839 John Austin Rd Frasier Randy, 31 John Austin Rd 27.50 acres Rural vac >
ID# 50.-1-27 111 John Austin Rd Austin Robert, PO Box 16 54.48 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 51.-1-35 Fish Hollow Rd Warner Linda Sue, PO Box 208 39.58 acres Rural vac >
ID# 52.-1-3 E Nichols Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.97 acres Res vac land
ID# 52.-1-4 E Nichols Rd Javino Dale R, Howell Steven M 26.39 acres Priv forest
ID# 66.-2-8 31 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.16 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-2-9 39 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 1.84 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-2-10 51 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 1.85 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-2-11 57 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.43 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-2-12 61 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.06 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-2-15 117 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 3.12 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-2-16 46 Hudson Heights Moro Mary C, PO Box 387 2.41 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.7-1-2.8 Mt Estate Rd Tew Jeffrey Charles, PO Box 54 2.02 acres Res vac land
ID# 69.-1-22 White Schoolhouse Rd Karas Christopher, Karas Andrew 13.30 acres Rural vac >
ID# 69.-1-59 11 Igerna Rd Flynn James H, PO Box 399 1.05 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 85.-1-52.2 4815 State Rte 8 Waldron Keith N, 4815 State Rte 8 12.08 acres Mfg housing
ID# 85.12-1-8 6925 State Rte 9 Weis Pamela S, Weis Joseph R 1.62 acres Mfg housing
ID# 86.-1-35 148 White Schoolhouse Rd Faggiano Michael S, 148 White Schoolhouse Rd 58.21 acres Rural Res
ID# 86.-1-36 White Schoolhouse Rd Faggiano Michael S, 148 White Schoolhouse Rd 10.99 acres Rural vac >
ID# 86.10-1-45 6 Loon Lake Hghts Dr Testa Rob, 661 Plainfield Ave 0.90 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 87.-1-7 42 Landon Hill Rd Monterosso Teresa A, 37 Chestnut Rdg 0.95 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 87.16-1-1 71 Dixon Rd Sapienza Anthony, Country Haven 19.36 acres Camping park
ID# 103.-1-6 104 Pine Notch Rd Wormwood Richard M, Wormwood Donna 0.32 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 103.-1-47 1133 Friends Lake Rd White Sarah J, Attn: Charles H Murphy Jr 2.39 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 103.-2-14.16 81 Ferris Rd Cleveland Stacey, Cleveland Shawn 7.37 acres Res vac land
ID# 104.3-1-2.9 53 Maple Ln Morehouse Ronald, 241 Ballard Rd 1.57 acres Mfg housing
ID# 104.3-1-2.17 66 Maple Ln Matteo Alfred, Matteo-Kovalsky Rebecca 1.09 acres Mfg housing
ID# 104.10-4-8 6368-6370 State Rte 9 DMRP LLC, 100 Fish Hollow Rd 0.78 acres Apartment
ID# 104.10-8-11 6375-6377 State Rte 9 McCarroll Patrick, PO Box 356 0.00 acres Row bldg det
ID# 122.-1-29 530 Rock Ave Vandorn Erik M, 530 Rock Ave 30.02 acres Rural Res
ID# 122.-1-36 507 Rock Ave Ross Doyle, Ross Carla 1.47 acres Mfg housing
ID# 152.-1-40 319 Potter Brook Rd Wells Samuel N, Wells Nancy J 10.23 acres 1 Family Res
Town Of HagueID# 2.-1-1 New Hague Rd Ezekwo Ifeoma, 3013 Grand Concourse 20.21 acres Res vac land
ID# 25.1-1-6 308 West Hague Rd Graser Ronald K, Graser Thomas 1.50 acres Mfg housing
ID# 25.1-1-8 West Hague Rd Sawyer Loyis A, Warner Hill Rd 3.04 acres Res vac land
ID# 25.2-1-3 Off West Hague Rd Frasier Diane M, PO Box 576 49.41 acres Forest s480
ID# 25.2-1-41 Off West Hague Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.81 acres Res vac land
ID# 41.-1-10 95 Battle Hill Spur Olcott Daniel, Olcott Shawn 25.00 acres Pvt forest
ID# 42.-1-14.4 Decker Hill Rd Mattison Susan Jordon F, 101 Decker Hill Rd 2.80 acres Res vac land
ID# 42.20-1-12 Lakeshore Dr Florez Thomas J, 89 West Shore Rd 21.77 acres Priv forest
ID# 42.20-1-16 Split Rock Rd Florez Thomas J, 89 West Shore Rd 1.23 acres Res vac land
ID# 43.5-1-12 42 Overbrook Rd Swayne Kevin P, Swayne Marjorie 0.19 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 43.5-1-39 8 Skippers Way Maggiolo George M, PO Box 381 0.16 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 59.-1-6 Off Split Rock Rd Leach Henry, Leach Madeline 25.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 60.5-1-3 6 & 18 Chipwick Ln Bullock Emily, Bullock Pamela 4.82 acres Seasonal res
ID# 60.9-1-4 98 Bobkat Ln Morrison Douglas B, Morrison David S 0.60 acres 1 Family Res
Town Of HoriconID# 20.13-1-22 714 East Shore Dr Greco Richard L, Greco Pamela W 1.04 acres Seasonal res
ID# 37.-1-63 16 Johnson Rd Foulke Jennifer, Foulke Edward 3.82 acres Mfg housing
ID# 38.-1-1.2 Beaver Pond Rd Johnson Brian V, 136 Johnson Rd 9.80 acres Res vac land
ID# 54.-1-7 515 Pease Hill Rd Dooris Joseph, 515 Pease Hill Rd 5.94 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 72.-1-28 Grassville Rd Scott Don, Scott Thomas 0.14 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 72.-1-42 Grassville Rd Scott Thomas, 115 W Crescent Ave 4.20 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 72.-1-43 Grassville Rd Scott Charles W, 115 W Crescent Ave 4.30 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 72.13-2-9.14 35 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Steven T 0.71 acres Res vac land
ID# 72.13-2-9.43 27 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Wesley S Jr 1.06 acres Res vac land
ID# 72.13-2-9.116 State Rte 8 Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.00 acres Vacant rural
ID# 72.13-2-20 Butler Loop Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.76 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 72.13-2-20 Butler Loop Butler Wesley S, 3 Butler Loop 0.76 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 72.13-2-28 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.45 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 72.13-2-28 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S, 3 Butler Loop 0.45 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 89.-1-75 64 Jim Younes Rd Sumell Scott, 292 Pease Hill Rd 0.84 acres Seasonal res
ID# 105.10-2-9 42 Hayesburg Rd Baker Aaron J, Baker Jessica A 0.42 acres Res vac land
ID# 106.-1-37 Hayesburg Rd Baker Aaron J, 44 Hayesburg Rd 180.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 106.-1-39 Alder Brook Rd Baker Aaron J, 44 Hayesburg Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 106.-1-40 Alder Brook Rd Baker Aaron J, 44 Hayesburg Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest
Town Of JohnsburgID# 30.-2-84 20 Barton Mines Rd Mancini Lawrence, PO Box 412 0.12 acres Mfg housing
ID# 47.-1-48.1 Old School House Rd Ingram Russell Jr, Ingram Mary Jane 61.93 acres Rural vac >
ID# 47.-1-48.2 Old School House Rd Ingram Russell Jr, Ingram Mary Jane 8.50 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 48.-1-7 3935 St Rt 28 Baroudi Philip, Attn: Rebecca Mulvey 9.96 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.-1-44 6 Hanpeter St Baroudi Philip, Attn: Rebecca Mulvey 0.60 acres 2 Family Res
ID# 66.6-2-8 302 Main St Mc Graw Timothy, 242 Cameron Rd 0.03 acres Restaurant
ID# 66.10-1-8 Rt 28N Broderick Jill Ruhm, 830 Atateka Dr 0.19 acres Vacant comm
ID# 66.10-1-9 Rt 28N Broderick William D, 830 Atateka Dr 0.14 acres Vacant comm
ID# 66.10-1-66 272 Main St Choptank Mills Assoc, Inc, attn: Mike Bowers 0.05 acres Row bldg det
ID# 66.10-1-84 12 Baroudi Ln Baroudi Philip, Attn: Rebecca Mulvey 3.33 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.10-2-40 7 Maiden Ln Rountry Robert, 400 Roosevelt Ave 0.50 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.14-1-38 3 Pine St Thompson David J, 461 State Rte 418 0.66 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.14-1-47 10 Milton Ave Foos Frank, Foos Deborah 0.19 acres Mfg housing
ID# 66.18-1-16 79 Main St Hayes Cheryl, 79B Main St 0.51 acres 2 Family Res
ID# 66.18-1-17 9 W Holcomb St Monroe Pierrette, Hayes Cheryl 0.12 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 83.-2-6 St Rt 28 Esposito Patrick Jr, Box 314 South Rd 15.16 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 83.24-1-62 41 Summitt Rdg Gifford Stephen, Gifford Joyce 0.01 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 84.-1-61 River Rd Esposito Patrick Jr, South Rd 42.38 acres Priv forest
ID# 84.-1-62 River Rd Esposito Patrick Jr, South Rd 24.62 acres Priv forest
ID# 99.-1-70 33 Woodland Ln Fazio:Custodian For Alec John, Fazio:UniformTransferstoMinors 3.45 acres Res vac land
ID# 100.-1-66 Showcase Dr Fazio John Jr, 44 Willow Rd 0.55 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 100.-2-28 183 Mountain Path Konis Geoffrey, PO Box 64 1.04 acres Res vac land
ID# 100.-3-26 Holland Rd Asendorf Charles, Asendorf John 25.08 acres Priv forest
ID# 101.-1-18 2687 St Rt 28 Gewanter Barrie H, Walker Sandra Anne 0.79 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 101.-1-42 2550 St Rt 28 Moorehouse Bruce A, Moorehouse Deborah A 0.54 acres Mobile homes
ID# 101.2-1-29 Antler Lake Rd Islam Mohammed, Chowdhury Mohammed 5.87 acres Res vac land
ID# 102.-2-5 343 Riverside Station Rd Mosher Edna, PO Box 18 99.86 acres Lumber yd/ml
ID# 102.10-1-6 403 Riverside Station Rd Vandeursen Joanne Logue, Logue Paul Timothy 1.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 117.-1-66 20 Oven Mountain Rd Russell Dennis, Russell Rebecca L 10.83 acres Rural Res
ID# 118.10-1-30 St Rt 8 Wevertown Volunteer Fire Co, Attn: Jared Brown Chief 0.20 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 118.10-1-32 3866 St Rt 8 Wevertown Volunteer Fire Co, Attn: Jared Brown Chief 0.63 acres Police/fire
ID# 132.-1-70 352 Goodman Rd Tabano Brian, Tabano Tarina 1.31 acres Mfg housing
ID# 132.6-1-3 95 Edwards Hill Rd Cleveland Bruce, Cleveland,Dunkley Amy Sue 0.27 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 132.6-1-13 2529 St Rt 8 Ross Harold, Ross Isabel 0.53 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 133.8-1-27 3485 St Rt 8 Mosher Edna, PO Box 18 0.00 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 133.8-1-33 S Johnsburg Rd Mosher Edna, PO Box 18 0.39 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 134.-1-36 1576 S Johnsburg Rd Cleveland Andrew, 1576 S Johnsburg Rd 0.23 acres Mfg housing
ID# 148.-1-24 96 Thissell Rd Heid Peter, Attn: Heid''s 9.43 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 149.-1-34 S Johnsburg Rd Davies James R, 9 Oak Tree Cir 34.25 acres Priv forest
ID# 151.-1-11 St Rt 28 Broderick William D, 830 Atateka Dr 52.35 acres Priv forest
ID# 164.-1-22 Crane Mountain Rd Ringer Michael, Ringer Kathleen 41.95 acres Priv forest
ID# 165.-1-5 S Johnsburg Rd Altman Linda, 797 South Johnsburg Rd 0.25 acres Rural vac <1
Town Of Lake LuzerneID# 285.-1-5 759 River Rd Chandler Elizabeth, Askins Dianne 0.67 acres Mfg housing
ID# 286.15-1-62 12 Katherine Dr Aitkin Peter, 10 Rolling Ln 0.56 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 292.12-1-14.22 Lake Ave Nicholson Richard, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 2.35 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 292.12-1-14.23 Lake Ave Nicholson Richard, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 1.08 acres Res vac land
ID# 298.7-1-38 Lake Ave. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 0.23 acres Vacant land
ID# 298.7-1-39 Lake Ave. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 0.17 acres Vacant land
ID# 298.7-1-40 Lake Ave. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 0.24 acres Vacant land
ID# 298.7-1-41 American Legion Dr. off Clemons Estate, c/o Assessor 1.18 acres Vacant land
ID# 298.15-1-22 Wall St Nicholson Craig & Sabine, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.11 acres Res vac land
ID# 298.15-2-49 28 Main St Carroll Edward J, 2733 Rte 209 0.18 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 298.16-2-51 11 Third Ave Curran James & Virginia, 270 Crosier Rd 0.11 acres Seasonal res
ID# 298.20-1-62 1043 East River Dr Burns Clifford, 1043 East River Dr 0.14 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 305.16-1-13 East River Dr Bulan Joseph, 1497 Sunset Rd 0.14 acres Res vac land
ID# 305.16-1-14 East River Dr Bulan Joseph, 1497 Sunset Rd 0.25 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 313.-1-45.2 133 Ralph Rd Mattison Ronald & Lauren, 133 Ralph Rd 5.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 313.-1-55 239 Ralph Rd Ernest Nelson J, 5788 Old U.S. Hwy # 322 2.14 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 313.-1-59 Sherman Rd, ext Courtway Keith J, Palanzo Karyn 28.38 acres Priv forest
ID# 313.05-1-8 38 Schaeffer Brook Ln DeRing Philip, 2090 N Congress Ave Apt 258 1.83 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 317.12-1-16.2 East River Dr Arlin Charles & Linda, 152 East River Dr 0.92 acres Mfg housing
ID# 317.16-1-29 27 Harris Ave Trombley Kevin, 27 Harris Ave 0.17 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 318.-1-37 Call St Barrows Richard, 1830 Call St 40.90 acres Rural vac >
ID# 319.-1-24 Call St Schaff,John Cheryl & Jonathan, 936 St. Route 313 0.56 acres Rural vac <1
Town Of QueensburyID# 226.19-1-1 Sunset Ln Bruening John, 20 Ashley Pl 0.29 acres Res vac land
ID# 239.8-1-53 8 Onondaga Dr Jackoski Steven, Potvin-Jackoski Lisa 0.13 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 253.-1-7 2027 Ridge Rd Burke John, 181 Beebe Rd 1.00 acres Res vac land
ID# 266.3-1-27 1649 Ridge Rd Mattison James, Mattison Donna 0.87 acres Mfg housing
ID# 278.-1-46 Bay Rd Stranahan Industries, Inc, 1343 Bay Rd 0.91 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 278.-1-48 Bay Rd Stranahan Industries, Inc, 1343 Bay Rd 1.44 acres Vacant comm
ID# 278.-1-49 Bay Rd American Tree Co., Inc., 5010 Dawson Way 3.59 acres Res vac land
ID# 278.-1-58 Bay Rd.,off Stranahan Daniel, 5010 Dawson Way 27.45 acres Rural vac >
ID# 278.-1-68 Bay Rd.,off Stranahan Daniel, 5010 Dawson Way 39.37 acres Priv forest
ID# 278.-1-69 Bay Rd Stranahan John E, 1347 Bay Rd 7.80 acres Res vac land
ID# 278.-2-2 1334 Bay Rd Stranahan Daniel, 5010 Dawson Way 5.37 acres Res vac land
ID# 278.20-1-11 28 Old Bay Rd Langlois Helen, c/o Helen Sheldon Wood 1.29 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 279.-1-19 Mud Pond Rd.,off Dougher Martha, 8 Prospect St 4.48 acres Underwtr lnd
ID# 279.17-1-30 Sunnyside North, Off Barton Kent, Barton Victoria 0.67 acres Res vac land
ID# 279.17-1-31 115 Sunnyside North Barton Kent, Barton Victoria 0.24 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 279.17-1-60 159 Sunnyside Rd Wing Robert, 159 Sunnyside Rd 19.67 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 288.-1-57 1457 State Route 9 Basket Barn Of L.G. Inc, 25 Millbrook Rd 2.41 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 289.9-1-19 Sullivan Rd.,off Shambo Paul P II, Shambo Theresa M 0.19 acres Res vac land
ID# 289.11-2-19 16 Susan Pl Purcell John, Purcell Diane 0.46 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 289.14-1-31 Island In Glen Lk Koslen Esther, Attn: c/o Barbara Estrin 0.04 acres Res vac land
ID# 290.-1-21.3 10,14,18 Moose Hollow Way CES Holdings, L.L.C., 297 Saratoga Rd 18.05 acres Apartment
ID# 290.5-1-47 145 Sunnyside Rd Wing Robert, 159 Sunnyside Rd 0.70 acres Multiple res
ID# 290.5-1-56 Sunnyside Rd.,off Kansas Dianne M, Chase Maureen M 0.82 acres Res vac land
ID# 295.17-1-2 807 West Mountain Rd Sawn David, 807 West Mountain Rd 0.88 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.9-2-61 1 Oakwood Dr Reed Gary, Reed Melissa 0.36 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.10-1-55 51 Wincrest Dr Woodbury Michael, Woodbury Ann 0.70 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.13-1-59 Montray Rd Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.83 acres Res vac landID# 296.13-1-60 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm
ID# 296.13-1-61 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm
ID# 296.13-1-62 1012 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.46 acres Restaurant
ID# 296.15-1-8 61 Country Club Rd Ernst MaryAnn, 61 Country Club Rd 0.51 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.17-1-47 900 State Route 9 Everest Enterprises, LLC, 21 Summerfield Ln 1.72 acres Restaurant
ID# 296.61-1-11 19 Queens Way Karanikas Terrence, PO Box 4621 0.05 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 297.18-1-11 Quaker Rd.,off Bizon Mike, 170 Blanche Rd 1.00 acres Res vac land
ID# 301.13-1-20 23 Lester Dr White Mary Jocelyn, 23 Lester Dr 0.63 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 301.14-1-60 24 Lady Slipper Dr Schusteritsch Candace, 24 Lady Slipper Ln 0.82 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 301.18-1-14 4 Michaels Dr Manzi Elizabeth, 4 Michaels Dr 0.56 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 301.19-1-12 19 Pasco Ave Mabb Darin, 19 Pasco Ave 0.05 acres Res vac land
ID# 302.11-1-55 65 Fort Amherst Rd Sokol Michael, Sokol Christie 0.02 acres Res vac land
ID# 302.13-1-14 1 Hidden Hills Dr Clute Enterprises Inc, 6 Holden Ave 0.17 acres Res vac land
ID# 302.54-1-26 24 Old Mill Ln Dyer Deborah, 24 Old Mill Ln 0.15 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 303.5-1-7 23 Wilson St Szabo William Jr, Szabo Ann Marie 0.23 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 303.15-1-23 Quaker Rd G F National Bank & Trust, 250 Glen St 1.21 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.16-1-7 419 Dix Ave Silvernail Properties, Inc., PO Box 2516 4.06 acres Truck termnl
ID# 303.16-1-63 Park Ave Dufour Ronald, 440 North St 0.17 acres Res vac land
ID# 303.20-1-4 Dix Ave Dufour Ronald, Dufour Bonnie 0.19 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.20-1-5 410 Dix Ave Dufour Ronald, 440 North St 0.54 acres Warehouse
ID# 303.20-1-71 Park Ave Asendorf John, PO Box 1743 0.10 acres Res vac land
ID# 303.20-2-17 51 Boulevard Karanikas Terrence, 19 Queens Way 0.92 acres Auto body
ID# 303.20-2-39 150 River St Canyon Brothers Inc, 835 Coolidge Hill Rd 0.37 acres Snack bar
ID# 308.6-1-4 39 Burch Rd VanDoren James, Granger Brenda 0.69 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 308.6-1-13 75 Burch Rd Doner William II, PO Box 243 1.44 acres Mfg housing
ID# 308.8-2-18 15 Leo St Faggiano Benedict, Faggiano Deborah 0.46 acres Mfg housing
ID# 308.10-2-9 503 Luzerne Rd Wemmitt Helen, Constantine Regina 0.92 acres Mfg housing
ID# 308.15-1-39 442 Corinth Rd 442 HD, LLC, 79 Sherman Ave 0.69 acres Warehouse
ID# 309.7-1-10 Holden Ave Ringer Mike, 10 So. Western Ave 0.30 acres Vacant ind
ID# 309.7-2-28 34 Mallory Ave Morris Patricia M, Gaulin Douglas J 0.68 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.9-3-45 63 Massachusetts Ave Harrington Merrill, Harrington Helen 0.16 acres Res vac land
ID# 309.10-1-78 50 Luzerne Rd Trombley, Jr. Charles A, 16 Caernarvon St 0.32 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.13-2-27 229 Corinth Rd Kiryas Vayoel Moshe Inc, PO Box 15 2.22 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.14-1-14 1 Linda Ave Ringer Michael, 10 S Western Ave 0.14 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 309.18-1-34 12 Anable Dr Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.23 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.18-1-35 10 Anable Dr Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.34 acres Mfg housing
ID# 309.18-1-39 117 Big Boom Rd Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.20 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 315.7-2-42 15 Kettles Way Fox Jack, 15 Kettles Way 0.33 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 316.17-1-15 29 Palmer Dr Ricci Anthony, Ricci Brenda 0.55 acres Seasonal res
Town Of Stony CreekID# 231.-1-17.2 645 Harrisburg Rd Asendorf Charles Tim, Asendorf John W 0.00 acres Vacant rural
ID# 231.-1-20 Harrisburg Rd Gerbe Edward, 46 Second Ave 51.53 acres Mfg housing
ID# 233.-1-72 Tucker Rd Blanchard Brett, Blanchard Bonnie 1.65 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 233.-1-73 Tucker Rd Blanchard Lucas M, 9 Adirondack Rd Apt C 1.43 acres Mfg housing
ID# 246.19-1-23 Tannery Ln Kesy Margaret, 53-49 65th St 9.02 acres Multiple res
ID# 256.-1-24.12 60 Leon Ln Lembersky Leon, 160 W 66 St Apt 39-F 9.33 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 256.-1-24.111 1200 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, Leon Harrisburg, LLC 66.37 acres Resort
ID# 256.-1-26 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, 160 W 66 St Apt 39-F 6.58 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 256.14-2-27 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 256.14-2-28 N Harrisburg Rd Martin Denise, 1201 Harrisburg Rd 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 256.14-2-37 1200 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, Leon Harrisburg, LLC 0.51 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 256.14-2-44 1207 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.28 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 259.-1-3 Branch Rd Detmer Thomas, 185 Roaring Branch Rd 0.00 acres Mfg housing
ID# 259.-1-19 Louis Waite Rd American Land Acquisition Corp, 1000 Tenth St 183.92 acres Priv forest
Town Of ThurmanID# 180.-1-34 43 Swamp Meadow Rd Grotevant Carolyn R, 43 Swamp Meadow Rd 2.90 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 182.-1-4 886 Glen-Athol Rd Germain Glen B, 886 Glen Athol Rd 2.29 acres Mfg housing
ID# 182.-1-6 858 Glen-Athol Rd Baker Richard C, 350 Rock City Rd 1.98 acres Mfg housing
ID# 193.-1-9.2 Garnet Lake Rd Leigh Jonnie, Agana Heights Ave Apt 328 7.25 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 194.-1-27 295 Valley Rd Mosher Edna, 295 So Johnsburg Rd 4.13 acres Lumber yd/ml
ID# 196.-1-37 72 Frost St Ungar Paul, 2 Dickson Rd Ste 2 3.08 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 196.-1-43 Valley Rd Polhemus Brian, A &Elizabeth 18.66 acres Rural vac >
ID# 208.-1-33.3 22 Mountain (Haskell Ave) Rd Haskell Donald E, 100 Bear Pond Rd 0.69 acres Mfg housing
ID# 209.-1-44.2 85 Mud St McIlrath Deborah, 1595 State Rt 28N 7.28 acres Res vac land
ID# 209.3-1-26 317 Athol Rd Winter Andrew B, Winter Bernadette A 0.79 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 219.-1-1 473 Wolf Pond Rd Anthoine Robert N, 36.10 acres Rural Res
ID# 221.-1-59.111 Drexel Rd Dutcher Shirley, Baker Rose 8.02 acres Seasonal res
ID# 221.-1-59.111 Drexel Rd Dutcher Lawrence Scott Jr, 91 Drexel Rd 8.02 acres Seasonal res
ID# 221.-2-12.3 239 Mud St Fruda Richard A, Fruda Paige L 1.32 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-2-13.23 346 Mud St Prybylski Michelle U, 346 Mud St 6.32 acres Res vac land
ID# 221.-2-13.212 346 Mud St Prybylski Michelle U, 346 Mud St 7.19 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-2-13.213 358 Mud St Prybylski Michelle U, 346 Mud St 5.00 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-2-15 400 Mud St Holcomb Cherie, 400 Mud St 19.89 acres Mfg housing
Town Of WarrensburgID# 122.19-1-6 2236 Schroon River Rd De Amelia Eric, De Amelia Laura 9.90 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 137.-2-31 Tripp Lake Rd Tripp Point LLC, PO Box 717 5.23 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 137.-2-40 Tripp Lake Rd Tripp Point LLC, PO Box 717 63.91 acres Forest s480
ID# 137.-2-41 Tripp Lake Rd Tripp Point LLC, PO Box 717 46.34 acres Forest s480
ID# 137.15-2-22 N Tripp Rd Jovic Development, PO Box 717 1.64 acres Res vac land
ID# 153.1-1-20 Vern Tennyson Rd.,off Hill Gary, PO Box 594 0.20 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 153.1-1-40 Route 9 Hill Gary J, 35 Vern Tennyson Rd 0.38 acres Vacant rural
ID# 153.7-1-15 Green Mansions Rd Jovic Development, PO Box 717 18.09 acres Vacant rural
ID# 153.7-1-16 Green Mansions Rd Jovic Development, PO Box 717 2.10 acres Res vac land
ID# 153.7-1-29 3 D High Pines Ter Durett Virginia, 4845 Holladay Blvd B 0.02 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 167.-1-9 153 Potter Brook Rd Duell Terry Morgan, 153 Potter Brook Rd 1.47 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 167.-2-15 Potter Brook Rd Duell Justin M, 153 Potter Brook Rd 2.50 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 184.-1-4 Schroon River Rd.,off Kellum Mountain, LLC, 4530 NW 23rd Ter 11.79 acres Rural vac >
ID# 210.12-1-39 24 Grand Ave Frasier Charles, 24 Grand Ave 0.17 acres Mfg housing
ID# 210.12-2-5 16 Hackensack Ave Vaisey Crystal, 169 Alden Ave 3.01 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 210.12-3-7 3927 Main St Scheib Hardy I, McCurdy-Welch June 1.27 acres 2 Family Res
ID# 210.12-3-42 72 Hudson St Neuweiler Alfred J Sr, Brage Theresa 0.77 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 210.15-2-10 60 Lake Ave Boland Tammy Lee, 60 Lake Ave 0.34 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.16-2-44 Hudson St.,off Cheney Donald D Sr, Cheney Gayle A 0.47 acres Res vac land
ID# 210.20-2-17 91 Library Ave Nicholson R. Craig, Nicholson Sabine 0.30 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.20-3-18 River St Thompson Lisa Ann, 904 Alden Ave 0.00 acres Vacant comm
ID# 210.20-3-19 134 River St Thompson Lisa Ann, 904 Alden Ave 0.00 acres Part res use
ID# 210.20-3-20 77 River St Thompson Lisa Ann, 904 Alden Ave 0.07 acres Vacant comm
ID# 210.20-5-21.3 1 Theresa James St Baker Heidi G, Bennett Thomas W 0.26 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.20-5-22 90 Library Ave Commons Joan, C/O Craig Nicholson 0.14 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.9-1-32 12 Warren St Andrews Bernard, Andrews Sandra 0.41 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.13-3-35 4 Horicon Ave Westerly Acquisition,LLC, Attn: Able Energy New York,Inc 0.25 acres Com. Vac land
ID# 211.17-2-3 71 River St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.29 acres Res vac land
ID# 211.17-5-40 Off River St Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.07 acres Res vac land
ID# 223.-1-18 427 Route 418 Olden Cheryl Custodian FBO, Planty Devin Tyler 2.07 acres Junkyard
ID# 223.-1-23.3 311 Alden Ave Rounds Dale K, Rounds, Gary P & Linda L 1.26 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 223.8-1-33 17 Newton St Robinson Edmond C, 17 Newton St 0.58 acres Mfg housing
ID# 236.-1-41 826 Alden Ave Keith Henry B, Keith Deborah S 0.90 acres Mfg housing
ID# 236.14-1-3 Alden Ave Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.80 acres Res vac land
ID# 236.14-1-8 Alden Ave Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.45 acres Rural vac <1
Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the Supreme Court of Warren County to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens to the extent the same exist on the parcels described in Schedule A of this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected: This Notice is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain available for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date, redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Michael R. Swan, Warren County Treasurer, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record, but title to the property will not be otherwise affected.Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as the 14th day of July, 2017.Service of Answer: Every person having any rights, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such Answer must be filed in the Office of the Warren County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above-mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and a Judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.Dated: March 16, 2017Michael R. SwanWARREN COUNTY TREASURERBrian S. Reichenbach, Esq.Warren County Municipal Center1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845(518) 761-6463NE/AJ-04/15,4/29,5/13/2017-3TC-148834|