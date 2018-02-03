STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF WARREN FRANK PROSSER and CATHERINE PROSSER,PlaintiffsRICHARD TASKER and MURIEL TASKER, WILDER A. TASKER and GLADYS J. TASKER, JACK TONEY WHOLESALE MEATS, INC., GE MONEY, CHASE BANK USA, N.A., FIA CARD SERVICES, N.A., WACHOVIA BANK, N.A. LVNV FUNDING LLC, JOHN DOE and MARY DOE,Defendants NOTICE OF SALEIndex No. 54919RJI: 56-1-2011-0119In pursuance of a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly made in the above action on the 27th day of July, 2011, said Judgment having been assigned to Peter Shabat by Assignment of Judgment dated November 23, 2015 and filed in the Warren County Clerk's Office December 10, 2015, I the undersigned Referee in the Judgment named, will sell at public auction at the main entrance of the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, on the 27th day of February, 2018 at 10:00 AM, the real property described by the judgment to be sold, being that real property in the Town of Lake George, County of Warren, State of New York commonly known as 3259 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, New York and more particularly described in Schedule "A" annexed hereto and made a part hereof.The mortgaged premises will be sold to the highest bidder according to such terms of sale as shall be provided immediately prior to such public auction. Dated: January 2, 2018/s/ Stefanie D. Bitter Stefanie D. Bitter, RefereeMATTE & NENNINGER, P.C.Attorneys for Plaintiff444 Glen StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801PARCEL IALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND situate, lying and being in the Town of Lake George (formerly Caldwell), County of Warren and State of New York, briefly described as follows:COMMENCING at the northwesterly corner of the premises now owned by the parties of the first part in said town, and running thence westerly along the southerly line of the lands of the people of the State of New York a distance of 400 feet to a point of said line; running thence southerly and parallel to the westerly lines of lands of said parties of the first part a distance of 287.5 feet to a point; thence easterly a distance of 400 feet to the westerly line of premises now or formerly of Lace; thence northerly along the westerly line of said Lace lands and the lands of the parties of the first part to the point of place of beginning.Excepting any and all water rights and rights to use any of the roadways set forth in a deed between Glosefina Parisi and William R. Brider, Jr. which said deed was recorded in the Warren County Clerk's Office in Book 358 of Deeds at Page 230.PARCEL IIALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT of land located in the Town of Lake George (formerly Caldwell), Warren County, New York, being parts of Great Lots Nos. 21 and 22 of the Kennedy Patent, more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on the westerly side of Lake George-Bolton State Highway at a point where the westerly bounds of the said State Highway intersects the division line of the premises described in a deed from Earl T. Woodward to Walter H. O'Donnell dated April 8, 1946, with the lands of the State of New York, known as the Hearthstone Park property, which was deeded to the State of New York, by one George P. Peabody, and running thence northwesterly along the division line between the premises described as being conveyed by Woodward to O'Donnell and the lands of the State of New York, a distance of 200 feet; thence running at right angles in a southwesterly direction 200 feet; thence running at right angles in a southwesterly direction 200 feet to a corner; thence running southeasterly in a line parallel with the first described line 200 feet to the westerly edge of the aforesaid Lake George-Bolton State Highway for a corner; thence running northeasterly along the westerly bounds of the said State Highway to the place of beginning.NE-02/03-02/24/2018-4TC-175433|