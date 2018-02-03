SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Index No. CV14-0611 STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,Plaintiff,-vs-THE HEIRS AT LARGE OF ALICE STOWELL, deceased, and all persons who are husbands, widows, grantees, mortgagees, lienors, heirs, devises, distributes, successors in interest of such of them as may be dead, and their husbands and wives, heirs, devisees, distributees and successors of interest of all of whom and whose names and places are unknown to Plaintiff; ERIN STOWELL; SCOTT STOWELL; VALERIE SHAUT; MICHAEL STOWELL; TERRY STOWELL; UNTIED STATES OF AMERICA; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE said names being fictitious, it being the intention of Plaintiff to designate any and all occupants of premises being foreclosed herein, Defendants. Mortgaged Premises: 100 OLD SCHROON ROAD, SCHROON LAKE NY 12870TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S):YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiffs attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. Your failure to appear or answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you, unless the Defendant obtained a bankruptcy discharge and such other or further relief as may be just and equitable.NOTICEYOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOMEIf you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer to the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.These pleadings are being amended to include the Heirs at Large of ALICE STOWELL, deceased and Erin Stowell, Scott Stowell, Valerie Shaut, Michael Stowell and Terry Stowell, as possible heirs to the Estate of ALICE STOWELL, deceased. These pleadings are also being amended to include United States of America and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. These pleadings are also being amended to omit National Protective Service Inc.ESSEX County is designated as the place of trial. The basis of venue is the location of the mortgaged premises.Dated: September 27, 2017Mark K. Broyles, Esq.FEIN SUCH & CRANE, LLPAttorneys for PlaintiffOffice and P.O. Address28 East Main Street, Suite 1800Rochester, New York 14614Telephone No. (585) 232-7400Section: 156.16Block: 3Lot: 53.000NATURE AND OBJECT OF ACTIONThe object of the above action is to foreclose a mortgage held by the Plaintiff recorded in the County of ESSEX, State of New York as more particularly described in the Complaint herein.TO THE DEFENDANT, the plaintiff makes no personal claim against you in this action.To the above named defendants: The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of HON. ROBERT J. MULLER, Justice of the SUPREME Court of the State of New York, dated November 3, 2017 and filed along with the supporting papers in the ESSEX County Clerks Office. This is an action to foreclose a Mortgage.ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the Town of Schroon, County of Essex and State of New York and briefly described as follows:BEING a part of Subdivision Number One of Grant Lot Number One of Platt Rogers and Companys Road Patent and bounded on the West by State Road, on the Southeast and West by Land formerly owned by Chauncey Whitney, containing One acre of Land be the same more or less. ALSO CONVEYING a spring of water situate on a parcel of land, about 50 feet from the highway, In the Town of Schroon and in aforesaid Subdivision Number One and Numbered Parcel 2 in a deed executed by Elsie F. Purcell, dated April 20th, 1907 and recorded in the Essex County Clerks Office August 30th, 1907 in Liber 136 of Deeds at page 296, together with the right to dig ditches, lay and maintain water pipes over the most feasible course across said Parcel No. 2 aforesaid, to the parcel hereby conveyed. ALSO a certain spring of water, located on the Laron Warren Farm near the line of Charles M. Warren and in large Lot No. 1 of Platt Rogers and Companys Road Patent IN THE Town of Schroon, County of Essex, N.Y., with the right to build and maintain a reservoir to store the water of said spring with the right and privilege of laying, relaying, repairing and maintaining water pipes to and from said spring in the nearest and most feasible rout from said spring across above land to the Highway to said spring conveyed by George E. Warren and Mabel Warren, His Wife, to Harry L. Kipp by Deed dated August 7th, 1922 and recorded in the Essex County Clerks Office on September 26th, 1923.ALSO conveyed June 7th, 1924 by Charles M. Warren and Helen Warren, His Wife, to said Harry L. KIpp the right and privilege of laying and relaying and maintaining water pipes across said Charles M. Warren Property by deed date June 7th, 1924 and recorded June 17th, 1924 in Liber 177 of deeds at page 32.EXCEPTING AND RESERVING from the above mentioned spring, one half interest conveyed by the said Harry l. Kipp -to- Thomas S. Miasmai of the Town of Schroon, County of Essex, New York, with equal rights of the said Harry l. Kipp to maintain the said water system at all time by deed dated October 29th, 1954 and recorded in the Essex County Clerks Office on 11/18/1954 in Liber 314 of deeds at page 454.EXCEPTING AND RESERVING ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land appropriated to the People of the State of New York dated 3/13/1965 and recorded 6/28/1965 in Deed Book 433 page 129; as dated 7/19/1965 and recorded 8/19/1965 in deed 434 page 584; as dated and recorded 9/1/1965 in Deed Book 435 page 223; as dated and recorded 10/4/1965 in Deed Book 436 page 377; as dated 8/23/1965 and recorded 10/4/1965 in Deed Book 436 page 380; as dated 1/31/1966 and recorded 2/4/1966 in Deed Book 440 page 486; as dated 2/1/966 and recorded 2/4/1966 in Deed Book 440 page 487 and as dated 8/25/1966 and recorded 9/23/1966 in Deed Book 447 page 512.Mortgaged Premises: 100 OLD SCHROON ROAD, SCHROON LAKE NY 12870Tax Map/Parcel ID No.: Section: 156.16 Block: 3 Lot: 53.000 of the TOWN of SCHROON, NY 12870TT-02/03-02/24/2018-4TC-175407|