SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX Plaintiff designates ESSEX as the place of trial situs of the real property SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Mortgaged Premises: 1908 NEW YORK STATE ROUTE 73 KEENE VALLEY, NY 12943 Section: 62.12 Block: 5 Lot: 5 INDEX NO. CV17-0299CIT BANK N.A.,Plaintiff,-against-DARRIN MCDONOUGH, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; DARRYL MCDONOUGH, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; ELLEN MILLER, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; VALARIE WARNER AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; ERIN MCDONOUGH MCCABE, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; SHEILA GRANT, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; SHERRY MCDONOUGH, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; EWEN MCDONOUGH, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; TIFFANI MCDONOUGH, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; TAETUM MCDONOUGH A/K/A TAETUM CROOKER, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. MCDONOUGH; any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, ''JOHN DOE #1'' through ''JOHN DOE #12,'' the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the complaint, Defendants. To the above-named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff's Attorney within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) in the event the United States of America is made a party defendant, the time to answer for the said United States of America shall not expire until (60) days after service of the Summons; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHTTHE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $300,240.00 and interest, recorded on February 20, 2007 in Book 1688 at Page 152, of the Public Records of ESSEX County, New York, covering premises known as 1908 NEW YORK STATE ROUTE 73, KEENE VALLEY, NY 12943. The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above.ESSEX County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county.NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated: March 26, 2018 Westbury, New York RAS BORISKIN, LLC Attorney for PlaintiffBY: IRINA DULARIDZE, ESQ.900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106 Westbury, NY 11590 516-280-7675TT-04/14-05/05/2018-4TC-181998|