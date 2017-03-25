SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff against RICARDO RODRIGUEZ A/K/A RICARDO J. RODRIGUEZ; REBECCA RODRIGUEZ, Defendant(s).

Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on January 5, 2017.

I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 24th day of April, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. premises described as follows: All that that piece or parcel of land, situate in the Hamlet of Whitherbee, Town of Moriah, County of Essex, State of New York.

Said premises known as 17 Wasson Street, Witherbee, N.Y. 12998.

(Section: 86.81, Block: 1, Lot: 29).

Approximate amount of lien $ 57,546.02 plus interest and costs.

Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale.

Index No. 566-13. John W. Caffry, Esq., Referee.

McCabe, Weisberg, & Conway, P.C.

Attorney(s) for Plaintiff

145 Huguenot Street - Suite 210

New Rochelle, New York 10801

(914) 636-8900

VN-03/25-04/15/2017-4TC-146900|