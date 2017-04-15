SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff againstROGER E. PRESTON A/K/A ROGER PRESTON AND ELIZABETH MARIE PRESTON A/K/A ELIZABETH M. PRESTON, Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on August 15, 2016. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the lobby of Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 17th day of May, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. premises described as follows: All that piece or parcel of land situate in the Town of Jay, Essex County, State of New York.Said premises known as 13021 NYS Route 9N, Jay, N.Y. 12941. (Section: 27.10, Block: 1, Lot: 2.000).Approximate amount of lien $ 95,323.67 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. 477-11. William E. Russell, Esq., Referee. McCabe, Weisberg, & Conway, P.C.Attorney(s) for Plaintiff145 Huguenot Street - Suite 210New Rochelle, New York 10801(914) 636-8900VN-04/15-05/06/2017-4TC-148844|