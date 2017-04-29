SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC, Plaintiff against BARBARA T. KELLY A/K/A BARBARA KELLY, et al Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on January 17, 2017. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the lobby of Essex County Court Government Center, Court Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 31st day of May, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. premises described as follows: All that piece or parcel of land situate in the Town of North Elba, County of Essex and State of New York. Said premises known as 25 Acorn Street, Lake Placid, N.Y. 12946. (Section: 42.141, Block: 6, Lot: 12).Approximate amount of lien $ 221,437.78 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. 725-12. Walter B. Griffin, Esq., Referee. McCabe, Weisberg, & Conway, P.C.Attorney(s) for Plaintiff145 Huguenot Street - Suite 210New Rochelle, New York 10801(914) 636-8900VN-04/29-05/20/2017-4TC-149832|