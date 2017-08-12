SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX NATIONSTAR HECM ACQUISITION TRUST 2016-3, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT SOLEY AS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff againstDAVID WIGHT A/K/A DAVID T. WIGHT, et al Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on June 19, 2017. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Lobby, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 12th day of September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. premises described as follows: All that certain plot, piece or parcel of land located in the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York. Said premises known as 1867 Lakeshore Road, Essex, N.Y. 12936. (Section: 49.11, Block: 1, Lot: 52).Approximate amount of lien $ 323,867.11 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. CV15-0202. Kristine Flower, Esq., Referee. McCabe, Weisberg, & Conway, P.C.Attorney(s) for Plaintiff145 Huguenot Street - Suite 210New Rochelle, New York 10801(914) 636-8900VN-08/12-09/02/2017-4TC-160061|