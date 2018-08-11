SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff againstJOSEPH CONLEY, Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on July 09, 2018. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 10th day of September, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. premises described as follows: All that certain piece or parcel of land, situate in the Tow of Westport, County Essex and State of New York.Said premises known as 7019 NYS Route 9N F/K/A 1162 Route 9N, Westport, N.Y. 12993.(Section: 66.1, Block: 1, Lot: 41.000).Approximate amount of lien $ 46,269.61 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. CV17-0324. Bryan J. Hughes, Esq., Referee. Stern & Eisenberg, PCAttorney(s) for PlaintiffWoodbridge Corporate Plaza485 B Route 1 South Suite 330Iselin, NJ 08830(732) 582-6344For sale information, please visit www.auction.com or call 800-280-2832VN-08/11-09/01/2018-4TC-192661|